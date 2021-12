Millions of companies—from startups to large enterprises—have unfair access to payments. As a result, they have little choice but to transact through a third-party payment processor. Fortunately, the mass adoption of DeFi may present the foundation to change this reality with an opportunity to transform the legacy systems businesses have grown accustomed to. In alignment with their name, the team behind Smile Coin is providing a payment processing solution for any company that funds fun - with functionality specific to gaming and a host of other features that extend far to a number of other industries. The team has since made in their aim to bring together everything that’s required to accept payments and send payouts globally—except faster and cheaper by harnessing the blockchain.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO