ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence On His Suspension From CNN

By Vinney Wong
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Cuomo has broken his silence on his suspension from CNN. His message came one day after the cable news network suspended the "Cuomo Prime Time" host indefinitely on November 30. The reprimand was due to the New York Attorney General's office revelation that Cuomo used his media connections to advise...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
insideradio.com

Following His Dismissal From CNN, Chris Cuomo Ends SiriusXM Program.

It seemed like only a matter of time that the controversy surrounding Chris Cuomo, would affect his SiriusXM program. On Monday, Dec. 6, Cuomo released a statement that he was discontinuing his satellite radio program so he can “focus on what’s comes next.”. The cable news channel’s star anchor was...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo’s Upcoming Book Pulled by HarperCollins

Publisher HarperCollins is pulling a planned book by former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. The book, which was originally titled Deep Denial, had been slated for release in fall of 2022 through the William Morrow imprint Custom House. “Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,” a William Morrow spokesperson said. According to a description from the publisher, Cuomo’s book was set to be “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.” Cuomo was terminated by CNN on Saturday, with the channel citing both his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as an allegation of harassment at a previous job. On Monday, Cuomo also said he would leave his daily SiriusXM radio program. As it happens, HarperCollins, which would have been the publisher of Cuomo’s book through its Morrow label, is owned by News Corp., a company controlled by the Murdoch family, which also own Fox News Channel. Fox News even has its own book label, Fox News Books, through HarperCollins.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
fox40jackson.com

Chris Cuomo firing from CNN prompts swift reaction: 'So glad we will never see this again'

After CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the scandal-plagued liberal network on Saturday night, many on Twitter were quick to give their reaction. Cuomo was fired after “a respected law firm” conducted an internal review of his involvement in helping his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his defense regarding sexual harassment allegations.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

CNN sees ratings spike for Chris Cuomo’s show – after his suspension

The anemic ratings for Chris Cuomo’s CNN show shot up — after he disappeared on suspension. The total number of “Cuomo Prime Time” viewers spiked to 897,000 on Tuesday night when Anderson Cooper filled in for the missing host, according to Nielsen TV ratings data posted online by AdWeek’s TVNewser website.
TV & VIDEOS
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
mediaite.com

Jake Tapper and Other CNN Talent Were Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ at Network Over Chris Cuomo

As news broke Tuesday that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had been suspended indefinitely, more details emerged about his unpopularity at the network. Multiple reports noted that Cuomo’s actions to help defend his brother, the scandal-plagued former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), had left some of his colleagues at CNN “infuriated” that the network had not taken action.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Chris Cuomo Caught Doing Something That Would Get Any Other Journalist Fired

Chris Cuomo hosts a primetime CNN show on which he discusses national political issues. He’s also the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York who resigned in August in the wake of a damning report detailing several allegations of sexual misconduct. It was a pretty big conflict of interest, especially considering Cuomo the younger was advising his brother on how to weather the scandal. Documents released on Monday by the New York attorney general’s office reveal that Chris was involved more intimately than previously believed. In an interview with state investigators, Chris said he talked to other...
POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Mess: Behind Jeff Zucker’s Difficult Decisions

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s abrupt termination has thrown a wrench into the cable news channel’s 2022 plans. The channel was originally hoping to leverage Cuomo, who hosted its most-watched nightly program (Cuomo Prime Time) to help it launch CNN+, its forthcoming streaming service. CNN had already found some digital success with Cuomo through a podcast he hosted with Don Lemon called The Handoff, which Apple said last month was the 5th most popular subscription podcast on its platform. The CNN+ launch in turn would lead into parent company WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery, which staff were hoping would result in renewed investment in...
TV & VIDEOS
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy