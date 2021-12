The New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was seen practicing on Sunday. The Saints will take on the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 13 Thursday night matchup. New Orleans still has a long way to go before they can make the playoffs as they are 2.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Carolina Panthers are currently losing to the Miami Dolphins 27-10, so it looks like New Orleans will move into second place in the NFC South.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO