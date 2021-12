Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 13 of 2021. Justin Herbert on Joe Burrow and meeting him at the 2020 Senior Bowl. "Joe was a great guy to meet. I'm always rooting for him. The success that he's had over the past couple of years has been awesome. I'm always cheering for the best for him ... I think every opportunity that you get to play against a great quarterback like that is special. But, it's about us and their defense. We have to go out and move the ball. We have to convert on third down. We have to do all these things so that we are able to put up points on Sunday."

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO