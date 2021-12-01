Fayetteville Police Department on the lookout for missing teen
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for a teen that went missing November 19.
According to police, Nikky Mia Rueda, 14, was reported missing out of Fayetteville.Fayetteville police searching for missing woman
Rueda is 5ft. 3 in. tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
If anybody has any information on Rueda's whereabouts, they can contact Detective Garrett Levine with the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3532.
