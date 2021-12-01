Decorating safely for the holidays

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of women volunteering for nonprofit My Block, My Hood, My City were robbed while putting up holiday decorations in Bronzeville Saturday, police said. The women, ranging from 30-34 years old, were decorating a fence on the 4800 block of South King Drive at about 3:50 p.m. when a white SUV pulled up and multiple offenders got out of the car and demanded the women’s property, authorities said. They then grabbed women’s belongings and fled. The women were part of a group of volunteers decorating homes along King Drive from 35th to 115th Street as part of the campaign Be a Part of the Light. They put up lights, ornaments and wreaths to make the neighborhoods beautiful and festive for the holiday season. Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO