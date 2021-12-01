ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorating safely for the holidays

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFires are more common than you think...

www.wkyc.com

Radio Iowa

Expert offers tips for safe Christmas decorating

Some Iowans started decorating their houses for Christmas right after Halloween, but many others are just now getting around to bedazzling their rooflines and trees. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says those colorful lights can be a beautiful accent to your house, but they can also pose a serious fire hazard.
ourquadcities.com

American Red Cross: ‘Tis the season to decorate safely

The American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois wants you to take the steps to decorate safely this holiday season. Many of us are already decorating for the Holidays and it’s important to do so safely, especially because candles are very popular around the holidays. However, did you know that candles cause about 20 home fires a day on average in the U.S.?
WJTV 12

How to safely decorate your home with Christmas lights

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Christmas displays bring joy to people, but putting the lights up can be dangerous. “Christmas lights, they’re beautiful, and they’re great to look at and they’re very festive, but they can be dangerous, and they can cause house fires. They can cause people to become electrocuted. There is enough wattage going […]
CBS Chicago

My Block, My Hood, My City Volunteers Robbed While Holiday Decorating In Bronzeville

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of women volunteering for nonprofit My Block, My Hood, My City were robbed while putting up holiday decorations in Bronzeville Saturday, police said. The women, ranging from 30-34 years old, were decorating a fence on the 4800 block of South King Drive at about 3:50 p.m. when a white SUV pulled up and multiple offenders got out of the car and demanded the women’s property, authorities said. They then grabbed women’s belongings and fled. The women were part of a group of volunteers decorating homes along King Drive from 35th to 115th Street as part of the campaign Be a Part of the Light. They put up lights, ornaments and wreaths to make the neighborhoods beautiful and festive for the holiday season. Area One detectives are investigating the incident.
