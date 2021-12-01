ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Upward trend of hospitalizations continues

By Chris Counts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Wednesday showing the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are at the highest levels since mid-October.

According to the latest figures, there was an increase of 14 patients in the last 24 hours to 423. Only one new patient was put on a ventilator in the last day, moving that number to 74, while 171 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down two from the prior day.

The ADH data also showed 5,891 active cases of the virus reported Wednesday, an increase of 192 from the previous day. There were 930 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 529,768 since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 20 new deaths Wednesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 8,687.

In the last 24 hours, 11,711 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,446,355, with another 327,696 partially immunized.

Community Policy