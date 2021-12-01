ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Springs, MO

BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED IN SWEET SPRINGS

kmmo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to a water main break, city officials in Sweet Springs...

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden warns Putin of 'strong' response if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the U.S. would pursue "strong economic measures" and increase military aid to the region should Russia invade Ukraine. Biden told Putin that in addition to sanctions, the U.S. would provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and build...
POTUS
CNN

Accuser testifies Ghislaine Maxwell told her she 'had a great body for Epstein and his friends.' She was 14.

(CNN) — Carolyn said she was just 14 years old when she began to go to Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida, two or three times per week in the early 2000s. On one visit, Carolyn was setting up a massage room for Epstein when his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell came into the room. Maxwell touched Carolyn's breasts, hips and butt, and commented that she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends," according to Carolyn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday it will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship with...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Sweet Springs, MO
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel threatens Meadows with contempt

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe. Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the time of the violent siege, is scheduled to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Instagram CEO to testify before Senate committee on safety of teen users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newsnationnow.com

School district declines Michigan AG offer to probe Oxford shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office won’t be the agency to conduct a school district’s third-party investigation into the events at Oxford High School that occurred before last week’s school shooting that left four students dead. Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy