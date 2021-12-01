ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fields practices for Bears, Dalton gets first-team snaps

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpE34_0dBXkuRe00
1 of 2

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — While Justin Fields returned to practice for the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton got the first-team snaps on Wednesday.

Whether the prized rookie or veteran will start at quarterback Sunday when the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals visit Soldier Field remains to be seen.

“With Andy being able to come out here and get these reps today, it’ll allow us to really continue each day to see, ‘Justin, where you at?’” coach Matt Nagy said. “‘What’s your pain today? How is it when you’re throwing?’ Once you go through the day of practice, however much it is, we’ve got to be able to say, ‘OK, for us going into it, is this something that we feel that he’s gonna be the best he can be for us to help win us that game, or is it gonna hurt him more or hurt us?’ As the week goes on, we’re working through all that.”

Fields had not practiced since he cracked ribs in the loss to Baltimore on Nov. 21 and was replaced by Dalton. The three-time Pro Bowler led a late go-ahead scoring drive before the Ravens pulled it out and, with a short turnaround, started in a Thanksgiving victory at winless Detroit.

When Fields is healthy, he remains Chicago’s No. 1 quarterback. The No. 11 overall draft pick strung together several solid outings prior to the Baltimore game.

Dalton, who opened the season as the starter, threw for a Bears season-high 317 yards against Detroit. He led an 18-play drive that ate up 8:30 and ended with Cairo Santos’ winning field goal.

“There’s different calls that they like, different checks that they like, different plays that one may like more than the other. So it’s just being able to know, if Andy’s out there he’s probably going to check to this,” receiver Damiere Byrd said. “Or if Justin’s out there, he’s probably going to lean more to this. So being able to be ready for that.”

Whoever starts for the Bears (4-7) on Sunday will face a huge challenge. The Cardinals (9-2) boast the best record in the NFL, including a 6-0 road mark, and one of the top defenses.

The Bears simply have little room for error the rest of the way as they try to stay in a crowded playoff race. Though they’re just one game out of the NFC’s seventh and final spot, they are one of eight teams in the conference with either four or five victories.

They’re also dealing with injuries to key players on offense and defense, with linebacker Roquan Smith joining the list against Detroit. He exited that game after hurting his hamstring and did not practice Wednesday.

Though Nagy said he does not think Smith will wind up on injured reserve, his injury means the defense could be down another top player against the Cardinals. Star pass rusher Khalil Mack suffered a season-ending foot injury this year, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) has missed the past two games.

“I worry about what I can control, and at the end of the day that’s doing my one-eleventh and doing my job and as far as that, that’s hard enough on its own,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said. “So I mean I’m not too focused on other factors going on around me, just trying to home in on what I can get better at and keep playing ball.”

As for possibly not having Smith available?

“Being able to fill that role, I feel like, isn’t going to be easy in terms of just his leadership, the energy that he brings to the defense,” Johnson said. “And even through his performance, through his ability to make plays that impact the game, I feel like it’s going to be hard to replace. But I mean at the end of the day, the standard is the standard, so whoever fills that spot is going to come in and they’ll have that same impact, hopefully.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

WATCH: Andy Dalton and Jimmy Graham Give the Bears Their First TD of Thanksgiving

Admit it, you thought there was a chance the Bears would be held out of the end zone after another sluggish offensive start. Seeing a quick strike offense was fun. Watching Darnell Mooney stretch the defense vertically, with Jimmy Graham scoring one play later was neat. It gives the Bears a 10-7 lead. I doubt this game will end in a 10-7 score. But neither of these teams is any good right now, so there’s a non-zero chance of that happening.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bears Expected To Start Andy Dalton On Thursday

The Chicago Bears are expected to start QB Andy Dalton on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport. Bears rookie QB Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury and while the team doesn’t believe it will be a long-term issue, the turnaround is too quick for them to risk it with their young signal-caller.
NFL
Yardbarker

Andy Dalton to start for Bears on Thanksgiving, Justin Fields likely inactive

The 3-7 Chicago Bears are making one expected change for the Thanksgiving afternoon matchup at the winless Detroit Lions. Another big one could be coming off the holiday. Per insider Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, Bears head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Tuesday that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will start against the Lions on Thursday. Rookie signal-caller Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago's fifth straight defeat, and a report surfaced Monday evening Dalton was on track to be QB1 for the Thanksgiving clash.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Dalton to start for injured Fields vs. Lions

When he addressed the media on Monday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said the team was “still gathering facts” in regards to Justin Fields’ ribs injury. He couldn’t say whether or not the rookie was suffering from bruised ribs, or broken ribs, and couldn’t say whether he would be able to recover in time to play against the Lions this Thanksgiving.
NFL
Detroit News

Bears confirm Andy Dalton will start against Lions

Allen Park — For the second time in three weeks the Detroit Lions will face a backup quarterback after the Bears announced Andy Dalton will start in place of injured rookie Justin Fields. But unlike Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, Dalton brings vast experience to the table. The Bears passer...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ap#Pro Bowler
Pioneer Press

Justin Fields is set to return to practice with fractured ribs — but Andy Dalton is expected to get starter reps as the Chicago Bears prepare for the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals

Justin Fields will return to practice for the Chicago Bears on Wednesday afternoon, but Andy Dalton is expected to get the starter reps, increasing the chance the veteran will be the quarterback Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Coach Matt Nagy said Fields will participate for the first time since suffering...
NFL
theScore

Bears' Dalton to start vs. Cardinals

Andy Dalton will start the Bears' Week 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as Justin Fields is not ready to return from a rib injury, Chicago head coach Matt Nagy announced Friday, according to team reporter Larry Mayer. Nick Foles will back up Dalton on Sunday, Nagy added. It will...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Dalton will start for Bears Sunday against Arizona

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field, coach Matt Nagy said Friday. Justin Fields will sit out his second consecutive game due to a rib injury. Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback. Fields has been limited in practice all week by the...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields can’t return soon enough — especially after Andy Dalton’s 4 INTs — as meaning in this wayward season gets harder to find

Justin Fields can’t return soon enough. As the Chicago Bears look to squeeze as much meaning as possible out of what’s left of their wayward season, the rookie quarterback’s continued development is at the top of the priority list. Fields missed his second consecutive game Sunday with injured ribs and was left to watch veteran Andy Dalton throw four interceptions in a 33-22 loss to the Arizona ...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Bears vs. Packers Prediction, Pick: Will Aaron Rodgers beat Justin Fields or Andy Dalton on Sunday Night Football?

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Green Bay Packers in an intradivisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Chicago has struggled throughout the 2021 season, posting a 4-8 record with a -86 point differential. Green Bay, meanwhile, has been one of the better teams in the league, entering this game with a 9-3 record and +41 point differential. In this article, you’ll find the NFL odds for this game along with our pick and Bears vs. Packers prediction.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kyler Murray News

It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

674K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy