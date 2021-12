GREENSBORO, N.C. — Given the economic instability brought about by the pandemic, it’s no surprise that some people have lost their jobs. What might be surprising is the way they were told. Recently, Better.com CEO Vishal Garg fired 900 employees on a group Zoom call. Getting laid off is never easy, and telling people in a generic group video call that they’re fired has been causing an uproar on social media. Let’s look at what the criticism is all about.

