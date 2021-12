After-thoughts from Iowa’s 77-70 loss to Purdue:. --If ever there was cause for a team to be encouraged by a losing outcome, this was it. Iowa went into a very hostile environment against perhaps the best team in the country with its best player sidelined by an injury. It had all the makings of an outcome similar to the Hawkeyes’ last visit to West Lafayette: A 104-68 loss on Feb. 5, 2020. It wasn’t that way at all. They trailed by as much as 19 points in the second half but were only down by 2 (70-68) with three minutes remaining. They couldn’t quite finish the job but you couldn’t help but come away impressed with their resilience and guts.

3 DAYS AGO