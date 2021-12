The Minnesota Vikings are having an unpleasant end to their November. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Minnesota veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson was one of nine NFL players who landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus. As Myles Simmons noted for Pro Football Talk, Peterson has previously said he's fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he could potentially take the field for this coming Sunday's game at the winless Detroit Lions if he produces two negative virus tests at least 24 hours apart and is free of symptoms.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO