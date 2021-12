In recent years, marijuana has skyrocketed in acceptance, both legally and in public sentiment. These days, 91% of Americans believe it should be legal for both medicinal and recreational use, and recreational marijuana is legal in 19 states. Although pot isn't the demonized illicit drug of the past—today we know it's relatively safe to use—it's not entirely without risks you should know about, especially if you have certain health conditions. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

