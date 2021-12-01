ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass loses The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and more soon

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has confirmed which games will soon be leaving Xbox Game Pass: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Guacamelee! 2, Wilmot's Warehouse, Unto The End, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and Beholder Complete Edition will all leave the Xbox Game Pass library on December 15th. Beholder. Beholder leaves...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Gamespot

More Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss

You're likely playing loads of Halo Infinite multiplayer and Forza Horizon 5 right now, but these games may be worth taking a short break to try out. Recently, Xbox Game Pass has received a wide variety of games like the irreverent DEEEER Simulator, to the harsh and brooding world of Mortal Shell. If those don't seem up your alley, there's more relaxing and chill titles like Exo One and Unpacking. In the above video, we go over those and plenty others.
wccftech.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Gets GOTY at TIGA Awards 2021

Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope scored big at last night's TIGA Awards 2021, winning two prizes including the most coveted one, the Game of the Year award. A surprising choice, to be sure, even though Chris praised last year's entry in the anthology horror series. His review...
cgmagonline.com

Stardew Valley is coming to Xbox Game Pass This Month

Going into December, we already knew of a small collection of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Well, Microsoft has expanded on its December offerings with new titles which include Stardew Valley. Microsoft announced through Xbox Wire that the popular farming game is coming to Xbox Game Pass, which new...
epicstream.com

Halo Infinite Reveals More Content For Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

Nice perk for Halo Infinite players with Game Pass Ultimate subscription. 343 Industries' Halo Infinite recently launched the trailer for its campaign mode ahead of its release, which will be available day one on the Xbox Game Pass. Players already have know this for some time now, but today, Xbox has revealed that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will also get the "Pass Tense MA40 AR Bundle.
wccftech.com

Xbox Black Friday Sale Offers Deals on Halo: MCC, Guardians of the Galaxy, Game Pass, More

Black Friday 2021 isn’t here quite yet, but the Microsoft Store’s Xbox Black Friday Sale is in full swing. Check out the Microsoft store online or via your console for discounts on a variety of games, Xbox Game Pass, and gaming laptops and accessories. You can check out some selected deals below (prices have been rounded to the nearest dollar mount).
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get free Halo Infinite multiplayer bonuses each month

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive free Halo Infinite multiplayer bonuses each month, including XP Boosts, cosmetics, and more. As per the latest Xbox Wire article, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive an Ultimate Perk each month packed with Halo Infinite multiplayer goodies. The first bundle arrives on December 8th, offering the exclusive 'Pass Tense' MA40 Assault Rifle coating, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps — a pretty decent extra for those interested in Halo Infinite's multiplayer. You'll be able to claim this Perk from the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, the Xbox app on Windows PCs, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.
gamingbolt.com

Xbox Has ‘Intriguing’ Cloud Gaming News To Share Soon – Rumour

Xbox Cloud Gaming has been picking up steam lately, with Microsoft continually pumping more and more of its resources into making its cloud offerings the most viable of the bunch. It seems that Microsoft has even more news to share to its fans in the near future though, according to Windows Central’s Jez Corden.
FanSided

Is Cyberpunk 2077 coming to Xbox Game Pass soon?

Cyberpunk 2077 was a colossal disappointment when it released in back in December 2020. But a year and 10 patches later, it’s finally at least in a playable state. In fact, people are actually enjoying it now, as evidenced by glowing user reviews on Steam. If you held off on...
gamepur.com

How to stream Xbox Game Pass games on iPhone and iPad

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have the ability to stream games from the service onto supported devices. iPhones from the XS onward and all modern iPads are officially supported, but the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS doesn’t include this part of the service because of restrictions from Apple. Despite that bump in the road, fans can still use their iPhones and iPads to play Game Pass titles on the go.
trueachievements.com

Rubber Bandits launches into Xbox Game Pass this week

An ID@Xbox reveal trailer announced that Rubber Bandits launches into Xbox Game Pass later this week, on December 2nd. Rubber Bandits had already been confirmed as launching for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on December 2nd, but this seems to be the first we've heard of it being added to Xbox Game Pass. Rubber Bandits is a party brawler for up to four players, and features both single player and co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. In it, you go head to head with other bandits in locations like a bank, casino, or museum while wearing a costume like a banana suit, and try to steal as much as you can while also beating up other bandits. There are 20 different weapons, from a baguette to a rocket launcher, and you can even use the rubble from the game's "highly destructible levels" as a weapon. "Battle it out in Brawl mode, execute the perfect robbery in Heist mode, or become a criminal mastermind in single player Arcade mode," the devs add.
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Is A New Paradigm

Xbox Game Pass has been one of the biggest, most talked-about developments in the gaming landscape of the past five years, both for Microsoft and the entire industry. The subscription-based service has shaken things up in a meaningful way as it relates to how games are released and consumed. Game Pass has generally excellent consumer sentiment, too, so much so that "hundreds of games for one low price" has become a meme. But the service also has its fair share of critics, those who wonder and worry about Game Pass' impact on the gaming ecosystem as it relates to the devaluing of games--perceived or real--and if the subscription-based model is sustainable or only possible because Microsoft is literally worth more than a trillion dollars. Given that the service is so new, there is no long-term data available, and one can only speculate about the impact Game Pass might have in the future. But that hasn't prevented there from being a lively, ongoing debate and discussion about Game Pass, with headlines seemingly popping up every week with people weighing in.
trueachievements.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite swarms onto Xbox Game Pass soon

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be joining Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC on December 14th, alongside the game’s Season 2: Point Defence update. Season 2: Point Defence will add the Point Defence game mode alongside a new lifetime stats feature to Aliens: Fireteam Elite, as well as an assortment of items. Four new weapons will be added to the game (CQW, Handgun, Heavy Weapon, and Rifle), along with attachments, colourways, decals, head accessories, and more.
