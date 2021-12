Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s highly anticipated The Matrix Resurrections has been cleared for release in China, however an exact date is yet to be fixed. Warner’s official Weibo account posted the news, saying the film “is confirmed to be introduced, and it will be released in theaters nationwide soon!” The fourth Matrix installment, both a reboot and sequel of sorts, begins early offshore rollout December 16 with domestic and the majority of international markets starting December 22 and through the Christmas frame. Matrix 4 is currently the only Hollywood title thought to be on the China docket (although there is speculation that...

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO