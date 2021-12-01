VB, local foodbank to host holiday drive-thru food pantry on Dec. 14

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services (DHS), in partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, is hosting a drive-thru food pantry for Virginia Beach residents.

The pantry begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the parking lot of the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Cellar Door Way. The event will run until 2 p.m. or until supplies run out, whichever occurs first.

“I’m thrilled that we are once again able to partner with the Foodbank and have an opportunity to get fresh food into the hands of individuals in our community who need it the most, just in time for the holiday season,” said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. “Ensuring that households can have access to fresh, healthy foods is just one way we can help lessen the financial hardship that many families are experiencing in the wake of the pandemic.”

All groceries will be repacked and contain a mix of fresh and shelf-stable foods such as fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods and some staple items such as pasta, sugar and flour.

Residents can join the line by entering through Dam Neck Road and are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times to limit person-to-person contact.

A photo ID will be necessary to verify Virginia Beach residency.

“We have witnessed, firsthand, the devastating impact of the pandemic on the individuals we serve, and the increased need for healthy and nutritious food persists,” said Emma Inman, Chief Impact Officer, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “We appreciate our continued partnership with the City of Virginia Beach and look forward to another opportunity to extend services to the most vulnerable residents experiencing food insecurity this holiday season.”

Officials previously held a drive-thru food pantry over the summer in the same location that helped over 1,330 households.

Additionally, the Virginia Beach City Council voted to provide an $8 million grant to launch the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership , which the United Way of South Hampton Roads is managing, to engage other local nonprofits, such as the Foodbank, to provide relief to Virginia Beach residents.

The Pandemic Relief Partnership has continued due to additional appropriations by the Virginia Beach City Council, including an additional $5 million to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

