The Minnesota Vikings worked out free agent running back Kerryon Johnson Tuesday, according to St. Paul Pioneer Press Vikings beat writer Chris Tomasson. The Vikings seek running back depth after star Dalvin Cook tore his labrum in the 34-26 loss to San Francisco. Cook was carted off the field with tears in his eyes, and nearly the entire Minnesota sideline came out onto the field to surround their captain. Even plenty of San Francisco 49ers defenders came over to wish Cook well. Cook's injury was not deemed a season-ending injury. The Vikings hope to get him back in the lineup in a few weeks.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO