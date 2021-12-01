ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty police investigate laundromat break-in

By Nadine Grimley
 6 days ago

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Police are investigating a break-in at a laundromat.

The owner of Blue Ribbon Cleaners called 911 just after 6 a.m. Wednesday to report a door had been busted out sometime overnight.

Police say man caught performing sex act at Liberty Walmart

Tape and plastic could be seen covering the door on the laundromat side of the business. Police say at this point, it appears only a small amount of money was taken from inside.

“Initially, it appears they’ve done more damage to the business than the property that was taken,” said Police chief Toby Meloro.

Meloro says investigators are working to obtain video of the break-in. It remains under investigation.

