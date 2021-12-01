ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Guardians sign former Pirates’ reliever to minor league deal

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHB76_0dBXhuL100

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have signed reliever Enyel De Los Santos to a minor league deal with a non-roster invitation to Major League Spring Training.

De Los Santos split last season between the Phillies and Pirates. He posted an ERA of 6.37 with 48 strikeouts in 35.1 innings of work.

The right-hander spent five stints with Philadelphia during the 2021 season before being claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh.

The San Pedro de Macoris native made his Major League debut with the Phillies in 2018 after going 10-5 with a 2.63 ERA in 22 starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley (126.2IP, 104H, 37ER, 110SO). He started the International League All-Star Game and participated in the SiriusXM Futures Game in Washington D.C. on his way to postseason Triple-A All-Star honors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Pirates Sign Jose Quintana

The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a $2 Million deal with left-hander Jose Quintana. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman adds that Quintana’s contract is a one-year, Major League pact. The left-hander had only a 6.75 ERA over 53 1/3 innings in Anaheim, and then a 4.66 ERA over 9 2/3 innings...
MLB
bucsdugout.com

Pirates sign Yoshi Tsutsugo to one-year, $4 million deal

We’re a little late on this one, because we all took some time off for Thanksgiving, but the Pittsburgh Pirates re-signed outfielder/first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo to a one-year, $4 million deal. Yoshi came over to the Bucs in August after being released by the Los Angeles Dodgers and immediately became...
MLB
bucsdugout.com

Pirates re-sign Ben Gamel to $1.8 Million deal

The MLB landscape is buzzing with free agent signings and long-term extensions, and the Pittsburgh Pirates have now subtlety entered the fray. Pittsburgh re-signed outfielder Ben Gamel to a $1.8 million dollar deal for the upcoming 2022 season, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal also includes up...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
Indiana Gazette

Pirates sign Quintana, bring back OF Gamel on 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH — Jose Quintana still believes he can be an effective starting pitcher. The Pittsburgh Pirates will give him an opportunity to prove it. The Pirates signed the veteran left-hander to a one-year contract Monday, hoping he can steady a pitching staff that ranked as one of the worst in the majors in 2021.
MLB
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates add Jerad Eickhoff, Jamie Ritchie on minor league deals

The Pirates on Monday added two players on minor league deals, according to a source, signing right-handed pitcher Jerad Eickhoff and catcher James Ritchie. Eickhoff, 31, has appeared in 85 games (making 80 starts) for the Phillies and Mets during a six-year career. He started four times for the Mets in 2021, pitching to an 8.69 ERA with 10 walks, 13 strikeouts and nine home runs allowed in 19⅔ innings.
MLB
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Roberto Perez signs one-year deal with Pirates

The Guardians currently have two catchers on their 40-man roster in Austin Hedges and top prospect Bryan Lavastida. The organization also recently signed veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training. Perez has been given credit in helping many of the young pitchers...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#International League#Minor League#Reliever#San Pedro#The Cleveland Guardians#De Los Santos#Phillies#The San Pedro De Macoris#Era#Triple A Lehigh Valley#110so
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Could Reliever Chris Stratton be Dealt?

The Pittsburgh Pirates have some decisions to make over the next few months. This includes what to do with some key veterans. Over the last two seasons, one name that has come up in trade chatter has been Chris Stratton. The 31-year-old pitcher is entering his second season of arbitration. With the Pittsburgh Pirates selling off veterans over the better part of the last year, many thought Stratton would be too.
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Maris, Reynolds not among 6 HOF selections

Roger Maris and Allie Reynolds, a pair of history-making contributors to separate Yankees championship squads, landed on the outside looking in as the Eras Committee welcomed six new members to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva were elected by...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: The Gerrit Cole rumors are becoming absurd

In the weeks since Gerrit Cole’s disastrous start in the AL Wild Card Game, more and more rumors and speculation hav surfaced regarding the New York Yankees‘ ace. From a testy exchange between Cole and Gardner regarding a prank over the new crackdown on sticky substances, to the wild take that Cole’s confidence is shattered after MLB’s new policy, it seems the only thing to write about during this post-World Series lull are hit pieces on the best pitcher the Bombers have employed since prime CC Sabathia.
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees could strike blockbuster deal for young All-Star outfielder

The New York Yankees are keying in on several free-agent players but don’t rule out a blockbuster trade to bolster a spot of weakness on the roster. With GM Brian Cashman and the coaching staff electing to release Clint Frazier, the Bombers need to begin thinking about a solution in the outfield, especially with Aaron Hicks proving to be a liability.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Max Scherzer News

Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer reportedly feels strongly about who should be the team’s next manager. On Tuesday, Pat Raggazo of Inside the Mets reported Scherzer’s preference for who should lead New York’s clubhouse going forward. “[Per sources]… Max Scherzer has made it known that he prefers Buck Showalter to...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy