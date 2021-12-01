Complicated Laboratory Process Key To Understand How Serious Omicron Variant Is

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect today, requiring some travelers to test negative for the virus before boarding a flight.
The move comes as at least a dozen states report confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant.
Starting today, if you’re flying into the United States from another country, you must test negative for COVID-19 no more than one day before your flight, regardless of vaccination status.
Previously, travelers had a three-day window for testing.
Under the new guidelines, the test doesn’t need to have been administered within 24 hours before travel.
For example, if you’re flying tomorrow night, you can be...
