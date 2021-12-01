ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UTA Launches $200 Million SPAC for Video Game-Related Acquisitions

By Cynthia Littleton
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapitalizing on its strength in video gaming, UTA is in the process of raising $200 million through a SPAC designed to pursue acquisitions of gaming-related companies. On Wednesday, UTA confirmed that the UTA Acquisition Corp. has launched an offering of 20 million shares priced at $10. Shares will trade on NASDAQ...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Arnault-backed group launches second SPAC listing

LONDON (Reuters) – France’s richest man Bernard Arnault and former UniCredit head Jean Pierre Mustier will publicly list a second blank cheque vehicle in Amsterdam, raising 200 million euros ($226 million), the bookrunners on the deal said. Earlier this year, the duo raised half a billion euros from their special...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Revenge of the SPAC? UTA, BuzzFeed (and Maybe Starz) Make Moves

For a good portion of 2021, it seemed as if SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, had fallen out of favor. The Biden administration imposed disclosure rules that chilled new entrants to the market, and the glut of new SPACs formed in 2020 and early 2021 gave companies considering a merger the ability to be picky about their partners. “There was record issuance in the first quarter, and then there was a big slowdown with the SEC taking a closer look at some of the accounting,” Cowen CEO Jeffrey Solomon told CNBC on Dec. 2. But with those disclosure regulations now...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Sony-Owned GSN Ups Longtime Exec John Zaccario To President, Succeeding Mark Feldman Amid Mobile Gaming Unit Sale

GSN, the game-focused media brand owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, has promoted longtime sales chief John Zaccario to the position of president. Zaccario, a 13-year company veteran who had held the title of EVP of Ad Sales, succeeds Mark Feldman, who left to join Scopely after the company acquired the GSN Games business. That $1 billion transaction, announced in October, closed this week. A veteran of ESPN and ABC before he joined GSN, Zaccario will now oversee Game Show Network, a steady linear ratings generator with reach to nearly 70 million households. Also in the exec’s portfolio will be production arm Game...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexis Ohanian
theblockcrypto.com

Binance Smart Chain, Animoca Brands launch $200 million blockchain gaming fund

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and non-fungible token (NFT) gaming outfit Animoca Brands have partnered to launch a $200 million fund. It will be geared towards early-stage backing of blockchain gaming startups, according to an announcement on Monday. Both companies will invest $100 million each in the investment program that will...
BUSINESS
Variety

Imagine Launches Audio Division With iHeartMedia Podcast Slate Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment is launching a new audio division tied to an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia. The film and TV company’s chairmen, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, announced Tuesday that Imagine will co-produce a slate of unscripted podcasts for the digital giant. The agreement will encompass six new series over the next two years. The effort will be overseen by Imagine’s chief strategy officer Justin Wilkes and led by producer Kara Welker. “We couldn’t be more excited to have iHeart as our partner as we launch the Imagine brand into the audio space,” said Wilkes. “Audio has proven to be a fantastic incubator and...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Verizon CEO Touts “Stickiness” of Streaming Content Partnerships

Telecom giant Verizon is happy with the customer response to content partnerships with the likes of Disney+, Discovery+ and Apple Music that it has offered certain subscribers for free for certain periods of time, its CEO said on Monday. “We are positively surprised about the stickiness and how customers have stayed with the services and the retention,” including when rolling them over to paying service, Hans Vestberg told the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. “We are very happy with that model and there is probably more to be done there,” he reiterated. “We now have streaming services, we have...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#Video Game#Video Gaming#The Uta Acquisition Corp#Utaau#Variety Music#Spac#Activision#Cbs
The Press

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $175 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "GEEXU" beginning tomorrow, December 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "GEEX" and "GEEXW," respectively.
BUSINESS
investing.com

FAST Acquisition refuses to terminate SPAC merger with Fertitta Entertainment

(Reuters) - FAST Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm, refused to end its merger with Fertitta Entertainment, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, saying the termination initiated by Fertitta is invalid. Fertitta Entertainment had moved to terminate the deal, first agreed in February, on Wednesday. FAST said on Thursday Fertitta's delay in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Los Angeles Business Journal

UTA Offers $200 Million IPO to Create Gaming, Digital Media Company

United Talent Agency has priced the initial public offering of its new special purpose acquisition company at $200 million with the goal of creating a new company focused on gaming, digital media and creator economy jobs. Led by former Nintendo Co., Ltd. President Reggie Fils-Aimé, the SPAC, UTA Acquisition Corp.,...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

BuzzFeed SPAC Raised Only $16.2 Million Ahead of Much-Anticipated IPO

News publisher BuzzFeed, which is set to go public next week, has so far raised only $16.2 million via its special-purpose acquisition company, 890 5th Avenue Partners, a tiny portion of the original $288 million. The SPAC company 890 5th Avenue Partners said its stockholders approved the proposal that will...
BUSINESS
dot.LA

United Talent Agency’s $200 Million Gaming SPAC Lands on the Nasdaq

One of the world’s largest talent agencies launched its first SPAC on the Nasdaq exchange on Thursday. United Talent Agency’s UTA Acquisition Corp. raised $200 million in the IPO, fueling its efforts to snap up a “compelling” gaming or creator economy business. UTA represents stars such as Harrison Ford and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

UTA’s Gaming-Focused SPAC Sets IPO, Aiming To Raise $200 Million

UTA has become the latest talent agency to play in the public markets, forming a special-purpose acquisition company that will start trading tomorrow on the NASDAQ. Under the ticker symbol “UTAA,” the Cayman Islands-based UTA Acquisition Corp. will specifically target gaming, the creator economy and adjacent areas. SPACs are also known as “blank-check” companies, and have the obligation to complete acquisitions in order to form newly defined entities. A number of SPACs have launched in the entertainment sector over the last couple of years. Endeavor Group Holdings, after abandoning an IPO in 2019, carried through with the plan last spring and now...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Bolt makes first acquisition with Tipser, launches ‘Remote Checkout’

San Francisco-based Bolt is fresh off of raising $393 million in Series D funding in October, bringing total capital raised to date to $600 million. And though the Tipser acquisition is in line with the company’s plans of what it wanted to do with the new capital, Ryan Breslow, founder and CEO of Bolt, told TechCrunch the deal “had been in the works for a while.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy