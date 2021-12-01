UTA Launches $200 Million SPAC for Video Game-Related Acquisitions

Telecom giant Verizon is happy with the customer response to content partnerships with the likes of Disney+, Discovery+ and Apple Music that it has offered certain subscribers for free for certain periods of time, its CEO said on Monday. “We are positively surprised about the stickiness and how customers have stayed with the services and the retention,” including when rolling them over to paying service, Hans Vestberg told the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. “We are very happy with that model and there is probably more to be done there,” he reiterated. “We now have streaming services, we have...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO