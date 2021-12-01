ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Post Reports' podcast: ICE's deportation 'force-multiplier': Local sheriffs

SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears....

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

'Post Reports' podcast: A new vision to overturn Roe v. Wade

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. It's a critical week for abortion rights in the United States. On Wednesday,...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Texas authorities claim Mexican cartels murdering people on US soil

Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the US side of the border — including a woman who had been raped and mutilated, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity...
TEXAS STATE
Tennessee Lookout

House Dems ask why federal judges hired law clerk alleged to have sent racist text

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee are urging the chief justice of the Supreme Court to investigate decisions by federal judges in Georgia and Alabama to hire a law clerk who allegedly has “a history of nakedly racist and hateful conduct.” The letter says the Democrats have “grave concern” about the […] The post House Dems ask why federal judges hired law clerk alleged to have sent racist text appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene almost gets it, then decides not to

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become an advocate for prison reform the way many advocates for prison reform do: She became familiar with the conditions under which many prisoners are commonly held. In Greene’s case, though, the advocacy is riddled with qualifiers and constraints. It’s not that the Georgia Republican...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

The Border Patrol Agent Who Threw Away His Badge

The chase was over. U.S. Border Patrol agent Brendan Lenihan had finally caught up with the group of undocumented migrants he’d been diligently tracking. Yet when he came face-to-face with the first man of the group in a remote stretch of the Las Guijas Mountains that marked the Arizona border with Sonora, Mexico, he didn’t arrest him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

The number of immigrant workers with H1-B visas drops the most in a decade

WASHINGTON — The number of immigrants under the H1-B visa program holding high-tech jobs dropped the most in at least a decade this year in the U.S. amid travel and visa restrictions, even as job openings in the industry reached record highs. Foreign engineering and mathematics workers on H-1B visas...
IMMIGRATION
Florida Phoenix

Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal. A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s. “The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” […] The post Protestors rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Drug dealers once represented by Baltimore attorney Ken Ravenell will testify at his federal racketeering trial

Former drug-dealing clients who Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell helped keep out of prison will take the stand against him at his racketeering trial in U.S. District Court, which kicked off Tuesday with opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise told jurors that Ravenell, regarded by his peers as a brilliant lawyer, used his knowledge of law enforcement tactics to keep longtime ...
BALTIMORE, MD

