Port St. Lucie shooting 'a targeted crime'; victim identified

The victim in the fatal shooting in the 11200 block of SW Stockton Place in Port St. Lucie has been identified as 45-year-old Karesha Brissett. Photo by PSLPD

The shooting on Tuesday that left a 45-year-old Port St. Lucie woman dead was likely “a targeted crime and not a random act of violence,” police said Wednesday. Authorities identified the victim as Karesha Brissett.

Police also reported finding 13 spent shell casings on the patio at the rear of the home, which is located in a gated community in the 11200 block of SW Stockton Place in Port St. Lucie. Brissett was found inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

A slider on the patio had been shattered but it appears that the shooter shot Brissett through the slider and did not enter the residence, police said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department received two calls of reported gunfire in the area at about 4:10 a.m. However, officers canvassed the area and did not find evidence of shooting activity, officials said. It is still not clear if the 4:10 a.m. calls are related to Brissett’s killing, police said.

When Brissett failed to show up at work Tuesday morning, a friend went to her home at around 11:30 a.m. to check on her and found the shattered window and shell casings, detectives said. Police responded to the welfare check at 11:39 a.m. and found Brissett dead.

No other occupants were in the house. Out of an abundance of caution, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to the scene to remove a gas container and bottles containing an unknown liquid from the patio, police said.

The motive and intention of the crime are still under investigation. PSLPD will have an increased presence in the area and are asking anyone who may have video surveillance footage related to the incident to contact Detective Lovechio at 772-871-5053 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.