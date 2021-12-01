'Intent to kill': A visual timeline of deadly shooting at Oxford High School

An investigation continues into a school shooting Nov. 30 in which four students died and six students and a teacher were injured at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan.

A 15-year-old sophomore identified as Ethan Crumbley was arrested. He was charged Dec. 1 with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged him as an adult. He faces life in prison without possibility of parole if convicted. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 3. Prosecutors said they bought the firearm for their son as a Christmas gift.

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Police began searching for the parents around noon after they failed to appear for arraignment. A citizen tip led police to a commercial building in Detroit where the couple was arrested at about 1:45 a.m. Dec. 4.

On the day of the shooting, the suspect “came out with the intent to kill people . He was shooting people at close range oftentimes toward the head or chest,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN Dec. 1.

Two students were pronounced dead at the scene and a third died while being taken to a hospital. The fourth died in a hospital Dec. 1.

The suspect was silent and District Court Judge Nancy Carniak entered a plea of not guilty to all charges on his behalf. He was denied bond.

The suspect was transferred to Oakland County Jail from the county's Children's Village , a juvenile detention facility in Pontiac, Michigan. Prosecutors said he would be kept "out of sight and sound from adults" at the jail.

Police believe he acted alone and are investigating whether the shooting was random or targeted. About 30 shots were fired at the south end of the school about 42 miles north of Detroit. About 1,800 students attend the school.

Bouchard said police have a " tremendous amount of video footage " from school cameras.

Here is what is known about the shooting, including details from the days before the incident, according to McDonald, who spoke at a news conference Friday. All times are approximate.

Nov. 21

A teacher at Oxford High School observes Ethan Crumbley searching ammunition on his cell phone during class. The teacher reports it to school officials.

School officials leave voicemail and email with Jennifer Crumbley about the internet search but receive no response from either parent.

Later that day, Jennifer Crumbley exchanges text messages about the incident with her son: “LOL I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

Nov. 26

James Crumbley purchases a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 from Acme Shooting Goods in Oxford, Michigan. A store employee confirms that Ethan was with James at the time of purchase. James Crumbley fills out necessary federal paperwork for the purchase.

Later that day, Ethan Crumbley posts photos of the handgun on social media with the caption “Just got my new beauty today,” with heart emojis. “Sig Sauer 9mm, any questions I will answer.”

Nov. 27

Jennifer Crumbley posts on social media, saying, “Mom and son testing out his new Christmas present,” an apparent reference to her son and the gun.

Morning of Nov. 30

On the morning of the shooting, a teacher discovers a note, apparently from Ethan. She takes a picture of it with her cell phone.

The note contains a drawing of a semi automatic handgun pointing at the words “The thoughts won't stop. Help me.” In another section is a drawing of a bullet with “Blood everywhere” written above.

Between the drawing of the gun and the bullet is a drawing of a person who appears to have been shot twice and is bleeding. Below that figure is a drawing of a laughing emoji.

Further down the drawing are their words “My life is useless.” To the right of that are the words “The world is dead.”

James and Jennifer Crumbley are immediately summoned to the school. A school counselor come to the classroom, removes Ethan and takes him the office with his backpack.

The counselor has the drawing, but it appears Ethan has altered it. The drawings of the gun and the bloody figure are scratched out, along with the words “help me” and “my life is useless,” “the world is dead,” and “blood everywhere.”

James and Jennifer Crumbley view the drawing during the meeting and are told that they’re required to get their son into counseling within 48 hours.

The parents do not ask Ethan if he has his gun with him, or where his gun was located. They do not inspect his backpack for the gun, which he had with him.

James and Jennifer Crumbley leave the school without their son, who returns to the classroom.

Before 12:50 p.m.

An active shooter is announced over the school intercom. Teachers and students lock and barricade doors and cover windows.

12:51 p.m.

Police begin receiving 911 calls about an active shooter at Oxford High School. More than 100 calls are logged.

The suspect's actions were described in court Wednesday by prosecutors, who said he entered a bathroom with a backpack, but came out without the backpack and a gun in his hand.

“At that point, he methodically and deliberately walked down a hallway, aiming the firearm at students and firing,” said Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast.

“After children started running away from the defendant he continued down the hallway again at a deliberate and methodical pace, pointing and aiming inside classrooms and at students who hadn’t had the opportunity to escape.”

12:52 p.m.

Police cars are sent to the school.

In a TikTok video , students huddled in a classroom hear someone identify himself as a sheriff's deputy and say it's safe to come out.

"We're not willing to take that risk right now," a teacher says.

"Come to the door and look at my badge, bro," the person says.

"He said 'bro,'" a student says. "Red flag."

The students climb out a window and run across an outdoor courtyard and are ushered inside a hallway by law enforcement. Sheriff Michael Bouchard later says the person in the hallway was most likely a plainclothes deputy.

12:55 p.m.

The suspect surrenders to deputies without incident in a school hallway. He is carrying a handgun with seven rounds of live ammunition, authorities say. Police said he is from Oxford, a village of about 3,400 people.

Police recover a semi-automatic handgun identified as a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol and two 15-round magazines.

Officials said the suspect invoked his right to remain silent and did not speak in depth with authorities. As a minor, he can't legally be questioned without his parents' consent.

1:22 p.m.

When news of an active shooter at Oxford High School is made public, Jennifer Crumbley texts her son, “Ethan, don't do it.”

1:37 p.m.

James Crumbley calls 911 and reports that a gun is missing from his house. He believes his son may be the shooter. Further investigation reveals that the Sig Sauer 9mm handgun purchased by James Crumbley was stored unlocked in a drawer in James and Jennifer's bedroom.

The gun recovered at the school after the shooting is the same gun that was purchased by James Crumbly on Nov. 26, in the presence of his son.

2 p.m.

Students are released from lockdown. Some are taken to a nearby Meijer grocery store where they are picked up by their parents. Medical helicopters land in the school parking lot as a secondary search is carried out around the school perimeter.

Later that afternoon

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Nov. 30 that the handgun and three magazines were purchased by the suspect's father four days earlier on Black Friday.

Police execute a search warrant at the suspect's home and seize his cellphone and what appear to be several long guns .

Wednesday, Dec. 1

A fourth student, Justin Shilling, 17, dies at 10 a.m. at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

The Oakland County prosecutor says that facts of the shooting suggest it was not an impulsive act and that her office was considering charges against the suspect's parents.

The charges:

One count of terrorism causing death

of terrorism causing death Four counts of first-degree murder

of first-degree murder Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

of assault with intent to murder 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Thursday, Dec. 2

After a numerous reports of threats of violence on social media, at least 14 school districts across the Detroit metro area closed schools .

Friday, Dec. 3

McDonald charges Jennifer and James Crumbley , parents of shooting suspect Ethan, with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. The gun “seems to have been just freely available” to Ethan, McDonald told WJR-AM, adding “the parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons.”

Later in the day, police report they are searching for James and Jennifer Crumbley hours before a scheduled arraignment. Their attorneys said the parents left town on the night of the shooting for their own safety and would turn themselves in for arraignment.

The parents did not appear and U.S. marshals issued "Wanted" posters and offered a reward for information leading to their arrests.

Later that night, the owner of a commercial building saw an unfamiliar car in a back parking lot and investigated, police said. He recognized the car from information put out by law enforcement, checked the license plate, which matched, and called 911. Police arrived at about 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Police enter the building and arrest the Crumbleys without incident at about 1:45 a.m. Detroit police described them as "distressed."

The parents both plead not guilty during their video arraignments Saturday. Bond is set at $500,000 cash for each parent.

List of victims

Tate Myre, 16

16 Hana St. Juliana, 14

14 Madisyn Baldwin, 17

17 Justin Shilling, 17

The Oxford shooting, the 58th this year, is the deadliest U.S. school-related shooting since May 2018, when eight students and two teachers were killed at Santa Fe High School in Texas, according to the Gun Violence Archive .

