PREP VOLLEYBALL: Addison’s Smothers signs with Coastal Alabama

By Todd Walker
The Cullman Tribune
 6 days ago
ADDISON, Ala. — Family, food and fun were the order of the day at the Library in Addison High School as another proud Addison Senior, Addisyn Smothers signed her scholarship papers to continue her volleyball career and education at Coastal Alabama College in Bay Minnette, Alabama. Addisyn is a five-year volleyball star and two-time State Tournament MVP. Addisyn is also a proud member of three state title teams in the past four years.

Addisyn is excited to be a Sun Chief and believes that Coastal Alabama is the place for her to continue with the next chapter of her life.

“I really loved the campus, and it never hurts to be right by the beach,” Smothers said. “The Coastal coaching staff really made me feel wanted and welcome, especially Head Coach Ritchie Dulaney. Coastal is an up-and-coming program and I believe that there are good things in the future for the Sun Chiefs. It just seemed like a family atmosphere and that really drew me there.”

Addisyn had nothing but good things to say about her experience at Addison.

“I just want to thank everyone that help me get to where I am at now. God first and foremost, without him none of this would have been possible. My parents (Woody and Brandy Smothers) who are my biggest fans. I could not have accomplished anything without them. My coaches and teammates, especially Coach (Kaydi) Woodard who coached me hard, but I always felt like she wanted what was best for me.”

Addisyn’s Father Woody Smothers has seen her put in the work to earn this opportunity and is excited for her to take this next step in her life.

“I am just glad that she (Addisyn) is able to see the results of all the hard work that she has put in over the years. I mean Addisyn would be out in the rain flipping tires and pushing herself,” Smothers said. “I know she is my daughter, but she is absolutely the hardest worker that I have ever had the pleasure to be around.  I just want Addi to enjoy her college life and use her experience as the next steppingstone in her life’s journey.”

Woody is also a Coach at Addison High school, coaching football and track. Miss Addisyn Smothers will flourish at Coastal Alabama due to her intensity, diligence and exhaustive work effort.

Good luck Miss Smothers in all you do in the future.

The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Good Hope sweeps area openers against Curry

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Good Hope Raiders and Lady Raiders returned home Thursday night to host area openers against Curry and they both put together impressive performances to earn a pair of wins. The Lady Raiders blew past Curry 83-16, knocking down 14 three-pointers in the win to tie the school record and the Raiders defeated the Yellow Jackets 56-38. Good Hope Guard Tanner Malin recorded his 1,000th career point in the opening period of the Raiders’ game against Curry, joining Lady Raiders Guard Rudi Derrick, who posted her 1,000th point in their game at Cold Springs earlier this...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

SPORTS COLUMN: Playoff field beginning to settle with regular season in the books

The Iron Bowl: Any time the Tide of Alabama travels to the plains of Auburn magic happens, and unlike the norm this time the magic was in favor of Alabama. After Alabama’s offense was stagnant for 58 minutes, they found themselves at their own 3-yard line down 7-3. Alabama’s Bryce Young led a clutch drive to tie the game up and force overtime, where the Tide outlasted the Tigers in 4th overtime 24-22.  There are some many story lines in this game. The struggle of the Alabama offense. The penalties. The 97-yard drive. The first overtime in Iron Bowl history. The overtime...
SPORTS
The Cullman Tribune

WSCC ATHLETICS: Savannah Rutledge named NJCAA Division I 2nd-team All-American for 2nd consecutive season

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State volleyball sophomore setter Savannah Rutledge was named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I 2nd-team All-American on Wednesday, marking the second consecutive season she’s been named to the second team. Rutledge, an Albertville native, is the program’s all-time leader in assists with 2,792. She established the single-season assists mark this season with 1,795, also leading the nation in that category in convincing fashion. She added 371 digs for the Lions. Rutledge helped propel Wallace State to a 43-10 record and to a 12th Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) tournament championship in 13 seasons. The Lions,...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame’s 54th Class features 6 of 8 selectees with strong AHSAA ties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the Class of 2022 to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on May 7, 2022. The Class was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee; votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers. The newly elected inductees for the Class of 2022 are as follows: DOYLE ALEXANDER WILLIAM ANDREWS KEITH ASKINS RUSTY GREER PATRICK MURPHY JAKE PEAVY PHILIP RIVERS JUSTIN TUCK Six of the eight to be inducted attended AHSAA member high schools, including Athens High School graduate and former NFL all-star quarterback Philip Rivers,...
ALABAMA STATE
