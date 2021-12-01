PREP VOLLEYBALL: Addison’s Smothers signs with Coastal Alabama

ADDISON, Ala. — Family, food and fun were the order of the day at the Library in Addison High School as another proud Addison Senior, Addisyn Smothers signed her scholarship papers to continue her volleyball career and education at Coastal Alabama College in Bay Minnette, Alabama. Addisyn is a five-year volleyball star and two-time State Tournament MVP. Addisyn is also a proud member of three state title teams in the past four years.

Addisyn is excited to be a Sun Chief and believes that Coastal Alabama is the place for her to continue with the next chapter of her life.

“I really loved the campus, and it never hurts to be right by the beach,” Smothers said. “The Coastal coaching staff really made me feel wanted and welcome, especially Head Coach Ritchie Dulaney. Coastal is an up-and-coming program and I believe that there are good things in the future for the Sun Chiefs. It just seemed like a family atmosphere and that really drew me there.”

Addisyn had nothing but good things to say about her experience at Addison.

“I just want to thank everyone that help me get to where I am at now. God first and foremost, without him none of this would have been possible. My parents (Woody and Brandy Smothers) who are my biggest fans. I could not have accomplished anything without them. My coaches and teammates, especially Coach (Kaydi) Woodard who coached me hard, but I always felt like she wanted what was best for me.”

Addisyn’s Father Woody Smothers has seen her put in the work to earn this opportunity and is excited for her to take this next step in her life.

“I am just glad that she (Addisyn) is able to see the results of all the hard work that she has put in over the years. I mean Addisyn would be out in the rain flipping tires and pushing herself,” Smothers said. “I know she is my daughter, but she is absolutely the hardest worker that I have ever had the pleasure to be around. I just want Addi to enjoy her college life and use her experience as the next steppingstone in her life’s journey.”

Woody is also a Coach at Addison High school, coaching football and track. Miss Addisyn Smothers will flourish at Coastal Alabama due to her intensity, diligence and exhaustive work effort.

Good luck Miss Smothers in all you do in the future.

