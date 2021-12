Even by Kylian Mbappe's really high standards, his form heading into Wednesday's Champions League game at Manchester City is breathtaking: 10 games, 11 goals and nine assists. In his last 10 matches for France and Paris Saint-Germain, across the UEFA Nations League, World Cup qualifying, Ligue 1 and the Champions League, against teams like Spain, RB Leipzig, Bordeaux and Belgium, he's been peerless. No player has stats like him over the same period of time; Mbappe himself has never enjoyed such a run, or turned in performances with this kind of consistency, even when looking at his incredible breakthrough season at AS Monaco in 2016-2017.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO