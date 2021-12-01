CDOT Offering Uber Credit To Avoid Impaired Driving This Holiday Season

(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to prevent drivers from getting behind the wheel after they’ve had some drinks this holiday season. In order to incentivize that goal, CDOT is offering a $15 credit to your Uber ride now through Jan. 3 as part of their Be The Ultimate Party Host campaign .

Riders can enter the code “HolidaySafe” in the promo section of the Uber app. The credit is only valid once per account. The credit must be redeemed between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

CDOT says 11 people were killed on a Colorado road this past Thanksgiving holiday period — the most since 2008. They add most of those deadly crashes involved drugs or alcohol.

With 220 impaired-driving fatalities in Colorado so far this year, CDOT says it could be the deadliest year on roads since 2004.

CDOT also says they have $10,000 dedicated to this campaign. Once that runs out, credits will no longer be offered.