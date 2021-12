The Seattle Mariners made their first free agent signing of the offseason on Monday by adding Robbie Ray on a reported 5 year contract worth $115 million. The Mariners will pay Robbie Ray $23 million per year for the length of the contract (unless the money is unequally spread out over the 5 years), and there is a reported opt-out after the third year of the contract. This is a huge deal for the Mariners, who add the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO