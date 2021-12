AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli can breathe a sigh of relief as he will welcome Fikayo Tomori back into the fold, according to a report. Around 10 days ago there was little doubt that Milan were aiming for the Scudetto, but they could not even manage a single point from their last two league games against Fiorentina and Sassuolo. To make the situation even worse, they conceded seven goals across the two matches, and Inter gained six points on the Rossoneri and are now breathing down their necks.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO