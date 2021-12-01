First Day of Meteorological Winter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A few flurries are possible as you make your way to work this morning but very minimal impacts are expected for Maryland. Just as you heard from meteorologist Chelsea Ingram and Bob Turk Tuesday night, any light snow that does fall is going to have a tough time sticking. Some isolated slick spots are possible but dry air and pavement temperatures above freezing are combating snow being able to accumulate. Most of us will see very minimal impacts from this morning's light snow but Western Maryland has the best chance for slick spots! Please be careful if you're out and about in that area. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/nQzqEqgNwG — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 8, 2021 Half an inch or less is likely. Moisture should wrap up in central Maryland around 9 AM with the Eastern Shore and southern parts of the state staying rainy through the early afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s through the afternoon.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO