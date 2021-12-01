First Day of Meteorological Winter

We continue to be the target area for a likely winter storm on Friday. The track is starting to pin down and hone in. The timeframe looks rock solid. Potential timeframe to watch will be from 8 AM Friday to 8 AM on Saturday. It will be a gradual ramp up but by Friday evening things should be rip roaring.
Following a very quiet start to the winter season, things appear to look more active late this week. There is high potential for a strong storm system to move into the Midwest Friday which could bring rain, snow, or a combination of both. For eastern Iowa, timing appears to be...
Some relief is in sight: Josh Sandstrom at the National Weather Service in Duluth says warmer temperatures are forecast toward the end of the week:. “As we go into Wednesday, some highs in the 20s. Go into Thursday, we might see some temperatures even above freezing, so we could see some low to mid 30s across much of the region here.”
Some relief is in sight: Josh Sandstrom at the National Weather Service in Duluth says warmer temperatures are forecast toward the end of the week:. “As we go into Wednesday, some highs in the 20s. Go into Thursday, we might see some temperatures even above freezing, so we could see some low to mid 30s across much of the region here.”
Some relief is in sight: Josh Sandstrom at the National Weather Service in Duluth says warmer temperatures are forecast toward the end of the week:. “As we go into Wednesday, some highs in the 20s. Go into Thursday, we might see some temperatures even above freezing, so we could see some low to mid 30s across much of the region here.”
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A few flurries are possible as you make your way to work this morning but very minimal impacts are expected for Maryland.
Just as you heard from meteorologist Chelsea Ingram and Bob Turk Tuesday night, any light snow that does fall is going to have a tough time sticking.
Some isolated slick spots are possible but dry air and pavement temperatures above freezing are combating snow being able to accumulate.
Most of us will see very minimal impacts from this morning's light snow but Western Maryland has the best chance for slick spots! Please be careful if you're out and about in that area. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/nQzqEqgNwG
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 8, 2021
Half an inch or less is likely.
Moisture should wrap up in central Maryland around 9 AM with the Eastern Shore and southern parts of the state staying rainy through the early afternoon.
Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s through the afternoon.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens.
A few areas of snow flurries will be possible.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s in the afternoon.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Shower chances increase Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Rain chances continue Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday.
Some light snow is possible Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the low 40s.
We’ll be overall much warmer by the middle of next week with highs in the 50s.
(Credit: CBS 2)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 23.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and chilly. High 35.
THURSDAY: A slight chance for flurries in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High 43.
Comments / 0