ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FIRST U.S.OMICRON INFECTION FOUND IN SAN FRANCISCO

eastcountymagazine.org
 6 days ago

CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters. December 1, 2021 (San Francisco) - California will increase COVID-19 testing of some airport travelers after a passenger flying to San Francisco International Airport from South Africa was identified as the first...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YubaNet

Joint Statement from the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health on the First Confirmed Case of the Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO – “As expected, and thanks to California’s large-scale testing and early detection systems, the State of California and the San Francisco Department of Public Health have confirmed a case of the Omicron variant in California. Our partners at the University of California, San Francisco identified this case through their sequencing capabilities. California is continuing to monitor the variant’s presence and progress through the state’s robust Whole Genome Sequencing surveillance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: First U.S. Omicron Case Identified in San Francisco, FDA Panel Backs First COVID-19 Pill in Close Vote

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6 p.m. on December 1, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 263,389,903 (up from 262,699,410 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 5,222,948 (up from 5,214,403 Tuesday) Total...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

In 1939, sabotage killed dozens on the City of San Francisco. The killer was never found.

The City of San Francisco was 30 minutes late when it pulled out of Carlin, Nevada on the evening of Aug. 12, 1939. The train was America’s most luxurious streamliner, launched the year before to transport guests between Chicago and Oakland. It cost $2 million to build and was lush with Kelly green seats and signage printed in metallic copper ink. The windows had been specially tinted by Polaroid to filter glare. Its top-of-the-line horse power cut 19 hours from the Midwest-to-West Coast trip.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Winton, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Dr Fauci says Covid hospitalizations are rising among fully vaccinated people who have not had a booster

The nation's top infectious disease expert says that COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising among people fully vaccinated who have not had booster shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said waning immunity from the initial shots is leading to a rise in severe cases among immunized Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#First U S Omicron#Calmatters#Capitol#Lesotho#Uc San Francisco
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Omicron COVID Variant: What Chicago Health Officials Are Telling People What To Expect

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported that the Chicago resident was a known contact of someone else with a confirmed Omicron case who visited Chicago. The Chicago resident was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has had a booster dose. The resident did not require hospitalization, is improving, and has been self-isolating since their symptoms began. While information on Omicron is still coming in, there are other matters including its impact on kids and how we should all be handling cold-like symptoms this...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastcountymagazine.org

COVID-19 CASES SPIKE IN COUNTY AFTER THANKSGIVING GATHERINGS; U.S. DEATH RATES 3-6 TIMES HIGHER IN STATES WITH LOW VACCINATION RATES

December 6, 2021 (San Diego) – The number of COVID-19 cases reported by San Diego County’s Health and Human Service Agency jumped to 1,153 on December 2nd. That’s nearly double the numbers the prior two days, which were in the 600s. County health officials s believe the upturn is tied to Thanksgiving gatherings and not due to the new Omicron variant, which has not yet been identified in San Diego County. The Delta variant still accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S..
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy