Arguably the top rivalry in college football kicks off this Saturday when the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1) travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the Auburn Tigers (6-5). Other than this being a heated rivalry game, Alabama has a lot to play for. A spot in the College Football Playoffs is still within reach, but the Crimson Tide will need to handle business against a struggling Auburn team. The road to the playoffs and another SEC title still go through Georgia, but Auburn is no slouch of their own. Or are they?

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO