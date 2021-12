It is typically a November rarity for MLB teams to bludgeon each other with stacks of redeemable currency, but this 2021 edition has been a riveting exception. We say such a thing because leading up to the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement and the lockout by owners, teams and free agents reached one frenzied accord after another in those final days and hours. The scale of such investments and the pace at which they unfurled is unexampled in the history of free agency, at least insofar as November is concerned.

