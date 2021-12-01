ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sells more than half his shares

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatya Nadella, 54, sold almost 840,000 shares...

Middletown Press

Elon Musk Sells More Than $1 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Poll Says He Should

At this point, Musk has sold about $10.9 billion worth of Tesla stock since asking if he should in a Nov. 6 Twitter poll. In the Twitter post, Musk proposed selling 10% of his Tesla stock because "much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance." After 57.9% of netizens polled approval, the billionaire seems to be making good on his promise to abide by the results of the poll.
Gazette

Microsoft CEO sells stock ahead of capital gains tax

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sold a little more than half of his shares in the company earlier this month, just weeks before a new capital gains tax goes into effect in Washington state. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nadella sold 830,791 shares on Nov. 22...
wolfstreet.com

Microsoft CEO Nadella Dumped 50% of his MSFT Stock, Following in Elon Musk’s Footsteps

Insiders dumping big portions of their stakes after historic share-price spikes is a sight to behold. Microsoft disclosed in an SEC filing on Wednesday before Thanksgiving, when no one was paying attention and when this would likely get shuffled under the rug, that CEO Satya Nadella had sold on November 22 not 1% of his holdings or 5% of his holdings of Microsoft stock [MSFT] and not 10% of his holdings, but 50.2% of his holdings in numerous trades on one heck of a busy day.
MarketWatch

Charter Communications CEO Rutledge sells stock, raising more than $59 million

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed Wednesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Rutledge sold 88,000 of the broadband communications services company's shares in the open market over the past two days, to raise about $59.4 million. The weighted average price of the stock sales was at $674.82, according to a MarketWatch analysis, or just above Tuesday's closing price of $674.74. The Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Rutledge sold 43,106 at an average price of $674.3398 on Nov. 22 and sold 44,894 shares at $675.2855 on Nov. 23. The shares sold represented about 26.5% of his Rutledge's stake in the company, according to FactSet data, but Charter said that doesn't not include options to buy company stock that are beneficially owned by Rutledge. The stock, which slipped 0.1% in premarket trading, has dropped 14.9% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF has lost 6.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
Satya Nadella
geekwire.com

Investor presses Microsoft to release results of Bill Gates investigation after rare shareholder win

After winning support from Microsoft shareholders for more transparency and independence in the company’s handling and disclosure of sexual harassment cases, an investor is calling on Microsoft to publicly release the results of an independent investigation into past allegations against co-founder Bill Gates. Microsoft shareholders sent a signal “that these...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Amazon's cloud-computing unit problems take down websites, services

SEATTLE - Amazon’s widely used cloud-computing technology suffered significant technical problems in its Eastern U.S. operations, taking chunks of internet-connected services from its customers offline Tuesday morning. The company offered few details about the outage, instead pointing to the Amazon Web Services health dashboard, which noted that programming interfaces at...
WVNS

Amazon Web Services goes down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline. The outage was still impacting sites throughout Tuesday afternoon, but Amazon said it was starting to see signs of some recovery after tracing the root cause to several network devices in the […]
Cheddar News

Software Firm GitLab CFO Discusses First Earnings Report Since IPO

GitLab CFO Brian Robins joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to discuss the single platform software development app's first earnings report since going public in October. The company frames itself as a one-stop-shop for businesses to transition into software development to manage in-network chat, video conferencing, and meeting scheduling among other applications. GitLab saw Q3 revenue jump 58 percent and was able to add a number of new customers since its IPO.
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
The Independent

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon’s cloud-service network suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, disrupting access to many popular sites. The service provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press.Roughly five hours after numerous companies and other organizations began reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, the company said in a post on the AWS status page that it had “mitigated” the underlying problem responsible for the outage. Shortly thereafter, it reported that “many services have already recovered” but noted that others were still working toward full recovery.The issue primarily affected Amazon web services in the eastern U.S.,...
The Independent

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become.The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern U.S., but still impacted everything from airline reservations and auto dealerships to payment apps and video streaming services to Amazon's own massive e-commerce operation. That included The Associated Press, whose publishing system was inoperable for much of the day, greatly limiting its ability to publish its news report..Amazon has still...
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.81% higher to $2,863.10 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.17% to 4,591.67 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $156.23 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
