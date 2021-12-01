ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

It seems the Seahawks could have drafted better

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if the Seahawks drafted better? Obviously this is an exercise...

Field Gulls

The Big Question revisited: The Seahawks have underperformed, what happens next?

A couple of months before the start of the regular season, I asked Twitter followers and the Field Gulls community what the potential ramifications could be if the Seattle Seahawks underachieved (e.g miss the playoffs, or lose in the wild card). Well it’s safe to say that missing the playoffs is going to happen barring something that no team in NFL history has ever done — the only 3-7 team to qualify for the playoffs was last year’s NFC East champ Washington Football Team, but otherwise none has made the wild card.
NFL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Washington could get Samuel back against banged-up Seahawks

Curtis Samuel did not know much about groin injuries until this year, when the shifty receiver figured out it’s just about the worst thing that could throw him off his game. Samuel is expected to return for Washington on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks after his lingering groin injury caused him to miss the vast majority of the season. After being limited to four catches in two games, the 25-year-old is confident he can be his usually potent self again.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Monday Night Football picks and prop bets: The Seahawks and Football Team battle to ruin the other's draft pick

The Washington Football Team, relative to its own mediocrity, is on a heater right now. The reigning NFC East champs are 2-0 following their Week 9 bye, both upset wins keeping their slim playoff hopes alive despite a 2-6 start. A win Monday night would put them two games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the division with two rivalry game matchups looming in the season’s final stretch. It’s not likely Washington fights its way back to repeat as division winners, but it’s still possible.
NFL
ESPN

Uncommon draft jackpot could help New York Jets accelerate rebuild

HOUSTON -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. The Jets-Houston Texans game on Sunday will impact the top of the draft standings, which is a pretty big deal for two fan bases desperate for hope. Both teams are 2-8, with the Jets currently in the No. 2 spot and the Texans at No. 4, based on strength of schedule.
NFL
Russell Wilson
MyNorthwest.com

Rost: Key missteps that have the Seahawks in unfamiliar territory

If the Seahawks’ season keeps trending down, Seattle will be looking at the highest draft pick it has had in a decade. The problem? That pick currently belongs to the New York Jets thanks to a 2020 deal that brought Jamal Adams to Seattle. It’s fair if that thought still...
NFL
KEYT

Adrian Peterson could play Sunday for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks could elevate Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to play against San Francisco on Sunday. Peterson was signed this week by the Seahawks due to concerns about depth at running back. Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all dealing with injuries that left DeeJay Dallas as the only healthy running back on the roster. Coach Pete Carroll says Peterson would be ready if called upon.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks’ unsung heroes have big-time performances in win over 49ers

The Seahawks snapped a three-game losing streak in rather eventful fashion, beating the San Francisco 49ers 30-23 Sunday in a game that had a bit of everything, complete with an epic finish for Seattle at the North End Zone of Destiny. The Seahawks and 49ers each had some wild moments,...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Seahawks: JaMycal Hasty and Maurice Hurst could return

263 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Sunday could feature the return of two key San Francisco 49ers role players—running back JaMycal Hasty and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst. Hasty has been dealing with the ankle injury he suffered during Week 9's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Hurst sustained a calf injury during an October practice.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
FanSided

Could Russell Wilson end up owning the Seahawks after retirement?

Russell Wilson told the AP Pro Football Podcast that he would “love to own an NFL” team one day. Maybe that team should be the Seahawks. In an upcoming episode, Russell Wilson talked a lot about his enjoyment of playing the game and how long he wants to play and his potential plans for after he retires. Of course, lots of things will change before he does decide to no longer play but currently Seattle is owned by the Paul Allen Trust and the Chairperson of the Trust is Allen’s sister, Jody.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Mailbag: How much could Russell Wilson cost in an Eagles-Seahawks trade?

In our Eagles chat on Tuesday, there were a lot of questions that we could not get to in time or other questions we did answer but could use more color. And so, let's do a mailbag post to answer some of the overflow, as well as some commonly asked questions on Twitter and via email.
NFL

