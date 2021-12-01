Key Art And Trailer For Peacock’s THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE

"This isn't just any mission for me! This is personal…" NBC's Peacock has unveiled the official trailer for an exciting new adventure spy comedy series titled MacGruber, a continuation of the beloved comedy classic MacGruber from 2010 (that no one saw… or did they?). Picking up where things left off, this one continues with Will Forte back as "America's ultimate hero and uber patriot". The original film opened in 2010 and while fans have been begging for a sequel for years, this is what we get instead. Which is cool! Because this looks fun. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Comm. Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper in order to defeat the forces of evil. This also stars Billy Zane, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, and Sam Elliott. It's a lot like Peacemaker, but with Will Forte's comedy instead.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO