ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Key Art And Trailer For Peacock’s THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock has released these official key art and trailer for their new original holiday movie ‘THE HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE’ which premieres Thursday, December 9. The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Kyle...

www.ramascreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
pophorror.com

Official Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Original Film, ‘Mother/Android’ (2021), Directed By Mattson Tomlin

An official trailer and key art have been released for the Hulu Original film, Mother/Android, directed by Mattson Tomlin (Solomon Grundy). The film stars Chloe Grace Moretz (Carrie 2013), Algee Smith (The Hate U Give 2018), Steve M. Robertson (Channel Zero TV series), Raul Castillo (Atypical TV series), and Oscar Wahlberg (Slenderman). The film premieres December 17, 2021, on Hulu.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For RUN & GUN Starring Richard Kind

Tags: Alison Thorton, Angela Sarafyan, Ari Barkan, Ben Milliken, Brad William Henke, Celestino Cornielle, Hudson Yang, Janel Parrish, Mark Dacascos, Michelle Campbell, Rafael Cebrián, Richard Kind, Run & Gun. Check out these official trailer and poster for RUN & GUN. From Paramount, the action-thriller RUN & GUN hits select theaters...
PARAMOUNT, CA
First Showing

He's Back! First Trailer for 'MacGruber' Peacock Series with Will Forte

"This isn't just any mission for me! This is personal…" NBC's Peacock has unveiled the official trailer for an exciting new adventure spy comedy series titled MacGruber, a continuation of the beloved comedy classic MacGruber from 2010 (that no one saw… or did they?). Picking up where things left off, this one continues with Will Forte back as "America's ultimate hero and uber patriot". The original film opened in 2010 and while fans have been begging for a sequel for years, this is what we get instead. Which is cool! Because this looks fun. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Comm. Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper in order to defeat the forces of evil. This also stars Billy Zane, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, and Sam Elliott. It's a lot like Peacemaker, but with Will Forte's comedy instead.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For BORREGO Starring Lucy Hale

Tags: Borrego, Jorge A. Jimenez, Leynar Gomez, Lucy Hale, Nicholas Gonzalez. Check out these official poster and trailer for BORREGO. Starring: Lucy Hale, Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jorge A. Jimenez, and Olivia Trujillo. Run Time: 102 minutes. Rating: R for violence and language. Genre: Action, Thriller. Synopsis:. Lucy Hale stars...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Peacock Drops Explicit Trailer for Upcoming 'MacGruber' Series

Fans of Saturday Night Live will be delighted to learn that Peacock‘s MacGruber series is just around the corner, and NBCUniversal has now dropped a new, explicit trailer for the upcoming comedy. As you’d expect, Will Forte will reprise his role as the titular protagonist alongside Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe...
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For MUNICH – THE EDGE OF WAR Starring George McKay, Jannis Niewöhner & Jeremy Irons

Tags: München - Im Angesicht des Krieges, Munich - The Edge of War, Netflix. Netflix has released these key art and trailer for “Munich – The Edge of War (München – Im Angesicht des Krieges).” In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Sarah Snook To Star In Horror/Thriller RUN RABBIT RUN

Emmy Nominee Sarah Snook is set to star in director Daina Reid’s RUN RABBIT RUN which commences pre-production this month and shoots in Victoria and South Australia. Snook will replace Elisabeth Moss who was previously announced. Acclaimed novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films (RELIC, PARTISAN, SNOWTOWN) to produce, with XYZ Films executive producing, along with 30West and executive producers Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey. XYZ Films is financing via its production fund backed by IPR.VC, in conjunction with Screen Australia, with XYZ also handling worldwide sales. Umbrella Entertainment is managing Australia/NZ distribution.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Brandt
Person
Carlos Ponce
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Alec Mapa
Person
Amanda Phillips
Person
Kyle Selig
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix ACTION PACK Animated Series

Netflix has released this official trailer for “Action Pack”. Cast: Nevin Kar as Clay, Oscar Reyez as Watts, Sydney Thomas as Treena and Julieta Cortes as Wren. Action Pack is a preschool superhero adventure series from OddBot Inc. The Action Pack is a group of heroic kids — Treena, Watts, Wren and Clay — who use their incredible super powers as they take on the biggest threats in Hope Springs, implement the lessons taught by Mr. Ernesto at the Action Academy, and fulfill their ultimate mission of bringing out the good in everything, even in villains! The series is animated by ICON Creative Studio.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE Series Starring Bridget Everett

HBO has released this official trailer for their new original series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE. Starring and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, the seven-episode HBO original comedy series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE debuts on SUNDAY, JANUARY 16 (10:30-11:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and creators & executive producers Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen (writers on HBO’s “High Maintenance”), the series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.
TV SERIES
Deadline

James Gunn’s ‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Bows Official Trailer And Key Art For HBO Max

The eagerly awaited debut of Peacemaker, the HBO Max series written and directed by James Gunn, has released its official trailer and key art. The show, produced by Peter Safran and starring John Cena in the title role, explores the continuing story of the character in the aftermath of Gunn’s 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad.  It’s about a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. In addition to Cena, the series stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. The eight-episode series debuts Thursday, January 17 with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly through February 17. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The North Pole#Housewives#Key Art And Trailer#Spyder#Mpca
Soap Opera Digest

Peacock Releases Trailer for A VERY SALEM CHRISTMAS

Peacock has released the official trailer for the DAYS holiday event, A VERY SALEM CHRISTMAS. The special will begin streaming on December 16 on the streaming service. You can watch the trailer below.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For THE LEGEND OF LA LLORONA

Tags: Antonio Cupo, Autumn Reeser, The Legend of La Llorona, Zamia Fandiño. Saban Films has released these official poster and trailer for their new horror/thriller THE LEGEND OF LA LLORONA which is set to open In Theaters on January 7, 2022 and will be available On Demand and Digital on January 11, 2022.
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Cinematographer Ari Wegner on the Neon Intimacy of ‘Zola’ and Sun-Drenched Dread of ‘The Power of the Dog’

Cinematographer Ari Wegner won’t consider taking on a project unless she falls in love with the script first. Indeed, a screenplay that knows exactly what’s it’s trying to achieve is the throughline in the Australian DP’s diverse body of work, an impressive oeuvre that spans the buttery textures of William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” the Giallo-soaked tint of Peter Strickland’s “In Fabric,” the fiery vistas of Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” and the frenzied vibrancy of Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.” “I need to have a gut reaction to the script,” Wegner tells IndieWire in a recent interview. Wegner, who wrapped Sebastián...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
UPI News

'North Pole' star Kyle Richards: 'I cannot escape' 'Housewives'

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards said her new Christmas movie, The Housewives of the North Pole, premiering Thursday on Peacock, only has the word "Housewives" in common with her reality show. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star plays Trish, a Vermont matriarch with a legacy of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte Starring in Universal Comedy ‘Strays’ (Exclusive)

Universal’s comedy Strays has found its barks. Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Will Forte will voice-star in the movie, a live-action/CGI hybrid, adult-skewing comedy being directed by Josh Greenbaum. It’s the filmmaker’s follow-up to his feature breakout, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the script, which follows an abandoned dog who teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner. Ferrell is the abandoned dog while Foxx is one of the pooches who befriends him. Forte is the nasty human owner. The movie shot in the fall and now heads into postproduction. The canine characters...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

‘Real Housewives’ OG To Get Peacock Spin-Off?

Rumor has it one of the Real Housewives OGs will get their own spin-off on Peacock streaming. Keep reading to find out which OG from the franchise fits the blind gossip item. Former RHOC star Kelly Dodd said recently that the Real Housewives franchise was on the decline and would leave Bravo soon. However, Season 2 of RHOSLC is getting a lot of viewers due to Jen Shah’s legal drama.
TV SERIES
Variety

Antoine Fuqua Signs Netflix First-Look Film Deal Under New Banner Hill District Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Antoine Fuqua has entered a new creative partnership with Netflix, focusing on feature and documentary films. The multi-project agreement comes on the heels of the streaming premiere of “The Guilty,” for which star Jake Gyllenhaal is currently making awards rounds. As both a director and producer, Fuqua will execute the agreement under his newly renamed production banner Hill District Media. “Working with Netflix on ‘The Guilty’ was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view,” Fuqua told Variety. “I’m beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy