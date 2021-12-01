ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agreement on protocol before Christmas is ‘unrealistic’, Simon Coveney says

By James Ward
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The Irish Foreign Affairs Minister has said reaching an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas is “unrealistic”.

Simon Coveney was speaking in London ahead of meetings with Brexit minister Lord Frost and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

He suggested agreement could be found in some areas, such as the flow of medicines into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

“I don’t think there’ll be a full deal on all issues related to the protocol before Christmas. I think that would be unrealistic at this stage,” he told RTE News.

It’s important to encourage both sides to try to find landing zones and compromise positions on important issues

Simon Coveney

“But I think some things can be agreed this side of Christmas, hopefully, as I say, giving certainty to people in Northern Ireland in terms of the supply of medicines from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.”

Talks aimed at resolving the impasse over the protocol are continuing.

The post-Brexit trading arrangements have help to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, but have created regulatory barriers in the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Coveney called on the EU and the UK to step up efforts to find a solution.

He said: “While that progress is possible, it’s important to encourage both sides to try to find landing zones and compromise positions on important issues, in particular on the guarantee of supply of medicines into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, which is something that I know both teams have been trying to resolve in recent weeks, and hopefully we can make progress on soon.

“Certainly the EU is very anxious to move that issue on, and they believe that they have a solution that hopefully can work for the British side as well.”

Related
BBC

Brexit: UK's NI protocol strategy successful, says Simon Coveney

Ireland's foreign minister has said the UK's recent negotiating strategy on the NI Protocol has been "very successful". But Simon Coveney told an Irish parliamentary committee while the UK had won concessions it had come at a cost in terms of reputation and relationships. He said there were limits to...
POLITICS
BBC

NI Protocol could have advantages - PUP councillor John Kyle says

The Northern Ireland protocol could present "significant opportunities" if some "serious problems" are addressed, a unionist politician has said. Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) councillor John Kyle said it could bring a "unique advantage". Most unionist politicians want the protocol scrapped entirely or significantly changed. In a statement on Friday, the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Brandon Lewis
FXStreet.com

Brexit: Irish Foreign Minister Coveney says still real gaps between UK/EU on NIP

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday that there are still real gaps between the UK and European Union in their disagreement over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP), according to Reuters. Coveney added that there hasn't yet been a breakthrough moment and that protocol issues are...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

A vengeful EU is forcing a crisis in Northern Ireland

At the end of World War I, Winston Churchill watched Europe rise from beneath the floodwaters, its borders redrawn, its monarchies toppled. One soggy patch of soil, however, had not changed. “As the deluge subsides and the waters fall short, we see the dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone emerging once again. The integrity of their quarrel is one of the few institutions that have been unaltered in the cataclysm.”
EUROPE
BBC

Covid-19: No plans for more restrictions in NI before Christmas, says O'Neill

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said there are no plans to increase the level of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland before Christmas Day. She said the existing restrictions were "enough" at this time. But the next few weeks would be "uncertain" as officials assessed the risk of the Omicron...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson urged to ‘come clean’ after aides filmed joking about ‘Christmas party’

Senior aides to Boris Johnson joked about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after staff are alleged to have held a festive gathering in breach of lockdown rules.The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020.On Tuesday, Downing Street again insisted there was no Christmas party and coronavirus rules had been followed at all times.But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Johnson to “come clean and apologise”, adding that for aides “to lie and to laugh about those lies is...
U.K.
The Independent

Raab piles pressure on Johnson to come clean over No 10 Christmas party

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said it would have been a clear breach of Covid rules at the time if Boris Johnson’s staff held a party in No 10 in the run-up to last Christmas.Boris Johnson has not denied reports that his members of Downing Street team staged a party on December 18 last year when London was under Tier 3 restrictions but has insisted that no rules were broken.However Mr Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, said he did not know the truth of the reports based on “unsubstantiated claims all on the basis of anonymous sources”,...
U.K.
The Independent

Proposed ban on hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland divides opinion at Stormont

A proposed Bill to ban hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland has divided opinion in the Stormont Assembly.The region remains the only part of the UK where hunting wild mammals with dogs is still permitted.A private members’ Bill brought by Alliance MLA John Blair aims to bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK.However, the Countryside Alliance has urged MLAs to vote against the Bill, describing it as “very clumsily cobbled together with absolutely no regard or thought for its wider implication”.Opening the debate on the second stage of the Bill, Mr Blair described hunting with dogs...
ANIMALS
The Independent

PM in for grilling as leaked video heaps fresh pressure over No 10 party claims

Boris Johnson is expected to face questions over whether he has told the truth about an alleged lockdown-busting Christmas party in No 10 after leaked footage showed his aides joking about a festive gathering.The Conservative Party leader will be under the spotlight at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with his opposite number likely to grill Mr Johnson for a second week running about what happened in Downing Street on December 18 last year.Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, said the leaked video of senior aides laughing about a “cheese and wine” evening indicates that the Prime Minister has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Show ‘actions not words’ on NI protocol, Donaldson urges Government

The UK Government must show “actions not words” and remove the Irish Sea border, the DUP leader has said.He also warned that political institutions in Northern Ireland can only retain support if “swift and decision action” is taken by Boris Johnson and his Cabinet on the Northern Ireland Protocol.In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Six months ago, the Government recognised that the political, economic and societal damage being caused to Northern Ireland and its people by the Protocol had resulted in the conditions for triggering Article 16 being met.”Accusing the European Union of failing to...
POLITICS
AFP

Nobel winner hits out at UK, France over Channel migrants

British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, the winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature, criticised on Tuesday the "inhumane" responses of the UK and French governments to the Channel migrant crisis. "There is something quite inhumane I think in the responses of these two governments, particularly I think of the British government," he said in an online press conference the day after receiving his Nobel winner's medal.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit delays to cross-Channel trade still worsening as 79% of firms report hold-ups

Delays to cross-Channel trade are still worsening almost a year after Brexit checks came in, says a study also highlighting rising costs and key staff shunning the UK.No less than 79 per cent of firms trading with France reported hold-ups in the three months to September – crucially, 6 per cent more than in the second quarter of the year.The delays are also lengthening, with 42 per cent of businesses taking an additional two to three weeks to import goods compared to 28 per cent in the April-June period.Some 82 per cent of firms say logistic costs have risen for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Department for Education admits holding Christmas ‘gathering’ last December while London was in Tier 2

A government department has admitted it held a Christmas “gathering” last December, when London was under Tier 2 coronavirus rules. The Department for Education said the party took place in its office building, at a time when social mixing between households was banned and the number of people in one indoor space was limited to six by law. The department’s admission came after the former education secretary Gavin Williamson was reported by The Mirror to have thrown a party and delivered a short speech at the event on 10 December last year.A DfE spokesperson said: “On December 10 2020 a...
EDUCATION
newschain

Take a Covid test before attending Christmas parties, Javid says

People should carry on with their plans for Christmas, the Health Secretary has insisted, though he urged partygoers to take a Covid lateral flow test before attending events. As the Government accelerates the Covid booster programme to help slow down the spread of the new Omicron variant, Sajid Javid said people should continue following Government advice despite warnings from some health officials over the risks of socialising.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Frontline healthcare worker ‘incandescent’ with anger at No 10 ‘Christmas Party’

An NHS England staffer has said she is “incandescent” with anger at a video of Boris Johnson’s senior aides joking about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after an alleged rule-breaking festive gathering.The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020.A frontline healthcare worker told the PA news agency she was working with Covid-19 patients that month, when her mother was admitted to her hospital following a fall.Due to health protocols the staffer was unable to visit her mother, who caught Covid...
HEALTH
The Independent

Elections Bill is ‘a threat’ to Electoral Commission independence, says chairman

Plans to reform the Electoral Commission could undermine public confidence in its independence, the body’s chair has said. The Elections Bill being debated in Parliament would allow the Government to set out the Electoral Commission’s priorities and direction in a strategy and policy statement that would be approved by MPs.
ELECTIONS
