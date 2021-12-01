ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals star Kyler Murray eyes return Sunday vs. Bears

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago
The Bears faced Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady — perhaps the two greatest quarterbacks of all time — in back-to-back weeks in October. It has been all downhill from there: Jimmy Garoppolo after rumors he’d be benched, the noodle-armed husk of Ben Roethlisberger, second-stringer Tyler Huntley and, well, Jared...

