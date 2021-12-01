ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission: Impossible 8 – Tom Cruise’s latest stunt is actor’s most dangerous one yet

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgvtJ_0dBXde2700

Tom Cruise is at it again.

The actor, who is currently filming Mission: Impossible 8 , will up the ante with what could be his most death-defying stunt to date.

Last month, it was reported the actor was rehearsing the sequence in Cambridge – two thousand feet in the air.

The stunt is said to involve a Second World War1 941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane plane, which Cruise is reported to have been learning to fly for the new film.

In pictures obtained by The Sun , Cruise is shown climbing out of the cockpit and dangling off the wing of the plane.

Cruise, harnessed to the wing, will remain dangling upside down as the plane is flipped on its belly.

With Cruise now in the upright position, the plane will be sent into a nosedive before performing a spin – all with Cruise sat on the wing.

He will then proceed to climb back into the cockpit.

Quite what this means for Cruise’s character, the spy Ethan Hunt, remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds as if it will be his most high-octane stunt yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xtSH_0dBXde2700

Mission: Impossible 7 , which was set to be released this year, will be unveiled on 30 September 2022 instead.

Mission: Impossible 8 will follow a year later on 7 July 2023.

