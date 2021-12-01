Harrell leads Texas State past Rice 80-69

KNOXVILLE – Tennessee's offense surged in the second half, as the 15th-ranked Vols took down Tennessee Tech, 80-69, Friday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (4-1) shot 17-of-28 (.607) in the second half, including 4-of-8 (.500) from deep to propel themselves to victory. Olivier Nkamhoua was a perfect 6-for-6 in the second half and 8-for-8 for the game. Of his team-high 18 points, 13 came in the second half. Santiago Vescovi joined him in double-digits for the second half, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the final stanza.
