3,312 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Wednesday, this is the highest number of news cases in the state since October 1 with 4,118 reported.

The positivity rate is now 8.56%, and 44 deaths were reported.

Currently, 948 people are hospitalized, 249 in ICUs, and 123 people are on ventilators.

For the cull daily COVID-19 numbers click here .