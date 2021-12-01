Nearly 2,300 COVID cases reported in Utah Wednesday; 17 new deaths

Utah reported 2,297 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 17 additional deaths, although eight occurred before Nov. 1.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,204 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.5%.

514 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 444 of them, including 226 cases in children ages 5-10, 102 cases in children ages 11-13, and 116 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 17 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,545: