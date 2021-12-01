ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Nearly 2,300 COVID cases reported in Utah Wednesday; 17 new deaths

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJfLr_0dBXdIoF00

Utah reported 2,297 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 17 additional deaths, although eight occurred before Nov. 1.

READ: 1st case of omicron variant identified in California, officials say

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 1,204 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.5%.

514 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 444 of them, including 226 cases in children ages 5-10, 102 cases in children ages 11-13, and 116 cases in children ages 14-18.

WATCH: Young mother with COVID fighting for her life

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 17 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,545:

  • Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt LakeCounty resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

