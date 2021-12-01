ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case

By Ariana Figueroa
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a9yV_0dBXdG2n00

WASHINGTON — Lucia Ruta remembers a time when abortions were illegal.

A native of Washington, D.C., she says she received an abortion in a back alley when she was 16, in the 1960s.

“The doctor told me that if I made as so much a whimper, he was going to stop and kick me out,” she said. “I was one of the lucky ones. My life was not destroyed, and I didn’t die.”

Ruta was among the thousands of protestors outside the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday as the justices heard oral arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, a direct challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that could pave the way to overturning abortion rights.

Supporters of abortion rights and abortion opponents jostled in front of the court on a sunny Washington morning, with temperatures in the 40s, waving signs, chanting and shouting through bullhorns. A man holding a huge “Hands off Roe!” sign positioned himself in front of a line of signs that advised “Trust Jesus” and “Jesus Saves from Hell.”

Those on opposite sides of the debate were separated more or less by barriers, and police circulated in the crowd and guarded the long flight of court steps, but the protest was peaceful.

Ruta said she strongly opposes attempts to change abortion law. “To turn back Roe after 50 years is just astounding,” she said. “This has nothing to do with life — it has everything to do with the oppression of women, because we’ve come too far to go backwards.”

Anne Perdue of Roanoke said she disagrees and believes that a pregnancy should be carried to full term and that the child should be put up for adoption. She said her faith believes that all life is sacred.

“I feel like God withdraws his favor from our nation when we shed innocent blood,” she said.

Perdue said that after she had her first child, she quickly got pregnant again and was pressured to consider having an abortion, but she decided against it.

“I believe there are too many options to abortions and that life is the choice,” she said.

But Dr. Nisha Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Emory University in Atlanta, said that much of the abortion care she provides her patients is due to medical complications experienced during a pregnancy, and an abortion becomes necessary.

“I take care of patients every day that they don’t find out until their second trimester ultrasound that their baby has a terrible genetic anomaly that is going to be lethal, and they need an abortion,” she said.

“I think we often talk about abortion like this isolated political issue, but for me as an abortion care provider, this is happening in real people’s lives, and I feel really strongly that the people I take care of every day are capable of making these decisions for themselves,” she added.

Some members of Congress also stopped by.

Democratic Reps. Judy Chu of California and Cori Bush of Missouri rallied with abortion rights supporters. Chu led the House effort to pass the “ Women’s Health Protection Act ” in September, which would codify Roe v. Wade into law. It has not passed the Senate.

Bush declined to comment, but held a sign in support of abortion rights.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), said in a statement that the Supreme Court has the “responsibility to honor the Constitution, the law and this basic truth: every woman has the constitutional right to basic reproductive health care.”

“Mississippi’s radical abortion ban, part of a nationwide assault against women’s freedoms targeting in particular women of color and women from low-income communities, is brazenly unconstitutional and designed to destroy Roe v. Wade ,” she said.

Later in the protest, several buses arrived filled with students from Liberty University, a private evangelical college in Lynchburg. Among them was Kate Jones, an 18-year-old from Pennsylvania.

Jones said she never had a strong stance on abortion until she began attending Liberty University earlier this year. Clutching a Bible close to her chest, she said as she started studying scripture, she noticed how everything comes back to life and the importance of it.

“If we stand for life, how can we stand for something that causes death and has brought so much hurt and pain into the world?” she said.

Jones said that she did not feel like she was at the Supreme Court to protest, but instead to pray for those in government, such as President Joe Biden and the Supreme Court justices, so that “they’re guided to the truth and that they make the right decision.”

Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, said that access to abortion is not only a Jewish issue, but also a racial, economic, health care and religious freedom issue.

“No one should be able to dictate one perception of when life begins in this country,” she said.

Katz, of Maryland, added that the Jewish faith does not share that belief.

“In our Torah, our sacred texts, says that abortion is not only permitted, but required at times, and so the only way we can have religious freedom and my ability to choose to have an abortion if I like, is if everyone can make their own health and moral informed decisions,” she said.

Katz said that there are religious groups whose members support abortion rights. The Pew Research Center found that religious groups with the highest percentages of members backing abortion rights included members of the Episcopal Church, the United Church of Christ and American Jews.

“Today’s Hanukkah, so I think there’s nothing more fitting than being here saying we’re fighting for our religious freedom during a holiday that’s all about fighting for our religious freedom,” Katz said.

The post Protesters rally at Supreme Court as justices hear landmark abortion case appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, […] The post Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

An impetuous, unpredictable conservative takes on a job of moderation, process

Winsome Sears made a political career of confounding people who told her she couldn’t do something; of zigging when conventional wisdom dictated that she zag. A Black, conservative, evangelical Republican woman and former Marine, she was told she had no business taking on an entrenched Democratic House of Delegates member from a deep blue Norfolk […] The post An impetuous, unpredictable conservative takes on a job of moderation, process appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Bob Dole championed ‘lives of greater dignity’ for Americans with disabilities

By Noah Taborda, Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — In 1969, during his maiden speech on the Senate floor, Bob Dole focused his remarks on the rights and opportunities of individuals with disabilities, a subject with which he was intimately familiar. Dole’s passion for disability rights stemmed from his service as a soldier in World War II, […] The post Bob Dole championed ‘lives of greater dignity’ for Americans with disabilities appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Could Biden’s infrastructure bill help heal the scars highways created?

From the interstate highway system to public housing, some of America’s most discriminatory and damaging policies have been implemented under the auspices of the need for better infrastructure. That’s why U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made his first stop on a Virginia visit to tout the Democrats’ Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act a walking […] The post Could Biden’s infrastructure bill help heal the scars highways created? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, DC
State
Mississippi State
Virginia Mercury

The Virginia Department of Health won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schools

A petition to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for school employees and all eligible students failed this week when the Virginia Department of Health opted to take no action on the request. In a decision posted Monday, the agency stated that it lacked the “clear statutory authority” to mandate the shots for employees. Under state law, the […] The post The Virginia Department of Health won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia teacher shortages spiked during the pandemic. Experts are worried about what’s to come.

John Reaves works as a high school English teacher in Henrico County but commutes 30 miles to work from his home in Louisa. The drive takes time away from his kids, including his young daughter, and the current school year has been tough on him. Henrico, like every division across Virginia, is back to in-person […] The post Virginia teacher shortages spiked during the pandemic. Experts are worried about what’s to come. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia reaps $228 million in first year of carbon market participation

Virginia took in $227.6 million for flood protection and low-income energy efficiency programs during its first year of participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a carbon cap-and-invest market involving 10 other Mid-Atlantic and New England states. Results from RGGI’s last quarterly auction of 2021 published Friday morning show the largest chunk of carbon change […] The post Virginia reaps $228 million in first year of carbon market participation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is weighing potentially sweeping changes to the right to an abortion, after two hours of arguments Wednesday morning on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court’s conservatives, who hold a 6-3 majority, appeared through their questions to be sympathetic to Mississippi’s arguments that its […] The post U.S. Supreme Court considers new limits on abortions in Mississippi case appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Judy Chu
Virginia Mercury

The NRA could be winning its long game even as it appears to be in dire straits

By Robert Spitzer, State University of New York College at Cortland No observer of contemporary gun politics could fail to notice a jarring disconnect between the two very different trajectories of the gun rights movement today. On the one hand, more states are allowing Americans to carry weapons in public without permits, and the gun-rights […] The post The NRA could be winning its long game even as it appears to be in dire straits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to cleaning […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say

WASHINGTON — When paid family leave was briefly dropped from congressional Democrats’ massive social spending and climate bill earlier this fall, the outcry was swift. Women and caregivers suddenly were calling lawmakers and advocates, and they were sharing their own stories on social media in huge numbers, said Dawn Huckelbridge, director of Paid Leave for […] The post Democrats risk losses in 2022 if they give up on paid leave, advocates say appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Environmental groups sue Henrico County over chronic sewage violations

Three environmental groups are suing Henrico County over what they say is a failure to fix chronic problems with its sewage collection system and treatment plant that has led to more than 66 million gallons of raw sewage being dumped into the James River and its tributaries since 2016.  In a suit filed in federal […] The post Environmental groups sue Henrico County over chronic sewage violations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Protest Riot#The U S Supreme Court#Roanoke#Naralvirginia#The Supreme Court#Abortion Rip Precedent
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin promises to ‘slash regulations’ on day one for business growth

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised business leaders Friday he would slash “job-killing regulations” and implement policies to “start winning big time” in the race to lure businesses and jobs to the region — laying out educational choice, diverse energy investments and lower taxes as top agenda items in his early days in office.  Youngkin’s remarks […] The post Youngkin promises to ‘slash regulations’ on day one for business growth appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia health officials race to shift their sequencing strategy as omicron cases emerge

For months, whenever a lab in Virginia sequences a sample of the virus that causes COVID-19, it’s almost unfailingly been linked to the delta variant.  “It’s been really hard to see anything but delta,” said Dr. Amy Mathers, director of the clinical laboratory at UVA Health. Nationally, it accounts for 99 percent of new coronavirus […] The post Virginia health officials race to shift their sequencing strategy as omicron cases emerge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come

WASHINGTON — State health officials on Thursday welcomed the Biden administration’s plan to require private health insurers to reimburse Americans for the cost of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests — though the officials also raised questions about whether the process will be burdensome. Making those tests more accessible will allow Americans to get results quickly and […] The post At-home COVID tests to be covered by insurance—but details still to come appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginia Mercury

Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk

By Clodagh Harrington, De Montfort University Ten months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s poll numbers are, by any measure, lukewarm. According to the latest figures, taken on Nov. 24, only 43 percent of Americans approve of his performance in office, while a majority think he is not doing a good job. In a week when […] The post Why Biden’s approval ratings have sunk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Virginia Mercury

‘We have to take it back’: Mattaponi protest wants Va. to recognize new leadership

Christine Custalow had lived for 83 years on the sacred soil her Mattaponi ancestors had inhabited for centuries before things on the tribe’s sovereign reservation finally went too far for her. It’s hard to appreciate what drove her to stand quietly on Wednesday beside Capitol Square’s historic Bell Tower as her children and grandchildren told […] The post ‘We have to take it back’: Mattaponi protest wants Va. to recognize new leadership appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia regulatory board denies Mountain Valley Pipeline compressor station permit

In a 6-1 vote, the Virginia State Air Pollution Control Board on Friday voted to deny an air permit for a proposed compressor station in Pittsylvania that would be a key part of the Southgate extension of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline.  “I have concluded that when we equitably consider — not just consider, but […] The post Virginia regulatory board denies Mountain Valley Pipeline compressor station permit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Don’t let a predatory company weaken local news coverage even more in Virginia

It’s no surprise journalists at the Richmond Times-Dispatch and other newspapers around the country are fighting a takeover bid by Alden Global Capital. It’s one of the most rapacious hedge funds targeting the media industry today, and its arrogant executives have proven they don’t care a whit about the carnage they unleash on communities. Writers, […] The post Don’t let a predatory company weaken local news coverage even more in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

New COVID-19 omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans on Monday about the latest COVID-19 variant, describing it as “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” Biden did not announce any new travel restrictions or other federal actions during his brief remarks from the White House. Instead, he urged Americans to get a booster […] The post New COVID-19 omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

1K+
Followers
627
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy