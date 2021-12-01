ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Secret Invasion’ Series at Disney Plus Adds Cobie Smulders

By Joe Otterson
Variety
 6 days ago

Cobie Smulders is set to appear in the “Secret Invasion” series at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed.

Smulders will reprise the role of SHIELD agent Maria Hill in the series. She joins a cast that already includes stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke.

The role reunites Smulders with Jackson, as the two appeared alongside one another in the Marvel films “The Avengers,” “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Avengers: Endgame.” They were both also in the film ” Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Hill was the right hand of Jackson’s character, SHIELD head honcho Nick Fury.

Jackson will reprise the role of Fury in the series, while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in “Captain Marvel.” “Secret Invasion” centers on Fury and Talos — who first met during the events of “Captain Marvel” — and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce.

In addition to her appearances in the MCU, Smulders is best known for her starring role in the hit CBS multi-cam “How I Met Your Mother.” She appeared in the show throughout its nine-season run. Most recently, she appeared in the new season of “American Crime Story” in the role of Ann Coulter. She also starred in the ABC drama series “Stumptown,” which had been renewed for a second season at the broadcaster but was abruptly canceled instead due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smulders is repped by UTA, Fourward, and Gang Tyre.

Deadline first reported her casting in “Secret Invasion.”

