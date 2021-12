Call Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, because the Lakeland Christmas Parade is back tomorrow, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. After a paradeless 2020, the holiday gem of Swan City will kick off for its 40th run (2019 was the 39th parade). The parade will leave from the RP Funding Center and travel down Lemon Street toward downtown, turn at Main Street to Cedar Street, wind around Lake Mirror, head up Orange Street and end back at the RP Funding Center after a 1.25-mile course.

