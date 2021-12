The Green Bay Packers announced today that backup quarterback Jordan Love has been placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. While the Packers do not comment on the vaccination status of their players, Love has previously confirmed that he has received the vaccine (not an “immunization”) to the media. Vaccinated players do not get placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list for being close contacts, meaning that Love, if he is vaccinated as he has claimed, has tested positive for the virus.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO