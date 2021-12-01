Driver taken to hospital after being struck by truck tractor in Warren County

Galesburg Police were dispatched to the area of US Highway 41 and Monmouth Boulevard just before 6:00 am on Saturday morning after a motorist called 911 complaining of chest pain and telling dispatchers that he had been drinking. Dispatchers directed the driver, 28-year old Michael Kempf of Galesburg, to pull over to the side of the road and put the vehicle in park. GPD, GHAS, and Galesburg Fire Personnel responded to the scene. Officers made contact with a very lethargic Kempf who was only semi-responsive to questions. Kempf admitted to taking an opioid pain reliever that is prescribed to him but did not mention drinking any alcohol. Officers could not detect any alcoholic odor coming from Kempf. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment where Kempf consented to provide a blood and urine sample. Once Kempf was more coherent, he told officers he was drinking shots at Swing’s Mobile Home Park and fell and hit his head. When he went to call an ambulance, he said he didn’t have cell phone reception so he said he, “did what I had to do,” according to police reports. He was on the road leading to Swing’s when he called 911 while behind the wheel. Ultimately Kempf was charged with DUI A4 – Drugs.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO