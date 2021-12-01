ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Driver taken to hospital after being struck by truck tractor in Warren County

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 6 days ago

Illinois State Police are saying there was a traffic collision on Wednesday in Warren County between a pick-up truck and a truck tractor....

www.wgil.com

Comments / 1

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI after getting stuck on railroad tracks.

Galesburg Police on Friday, November 26th were dispatched to the intersection of South Academy and West Third Street after a passerby reported a pickup truck stuck on the railroad tracks. GPD notified BNSF to halt all train traffic. Subjects were attempting to push the truck off the tracks when officers arrived – the frame itself was sitting on the tracks. Police made contact with the driver: 20-year old Kaleb Bennett of Galesburg. Officers asked Bennett where he was coming from, to which Bennett replied, “cruising”, according to police reports. It was just before 6:00 in the morning at the time. Bennett said he was dropping of friends, and officers could see the friends from a distance, but they departed as officers were arriving. Officers detected an alcoholic odor coming off of Bennett, and when asked if he had been drinking, Bennett replied, “not tonight” but admitted to smoking cannabis. After a field-sobriety test indicated signs of impairment, Bennett was placed under arrest and charged with DUI Alcohol.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating after man steals coats from Marshalls.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, December 2nd, around 4:20 pm responded to Marshalls on national Boulevard for a retail theft that had just occurred. A female customer told police she observed a black male subject running from the store with an arm-load of coats. The male was seen running to Home Boulevard and getting inside a Chrysler vehicle and then heading north onto US Highway 34. The customer was able to get the license plate of the vehicle which is registered to a 29-year old Galesburg woman and a 34-year-old Galesburg woman with whom the police are familiar. Store employees told police the anti-theft alarm sounded during the incident and they also witnessed the theft. Officers are still awaiting the security video to review. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Intoxicated Galesburg man arrested after trespassing and jumping rooftops.

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 30th were dispatched to the 100 block of North Broad Street in reference to a male subject jumping from rooftop to rooftop. When officers arrived, they observed 30-year old Brent Clark of Galesburg holding onto a window ledge between 120 and 128 North Broad Street drinking a beer. Clark climbed down and was taken into custody. Clark told police he had “snorted methamphetamine and felt like the whole city was chasing him,” according to police reports. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Criminal Trespassing and Public Intoxication.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man and woman facing cannabis charges after traffic stop.

Friday, November 26th, just before midnight, Galesburg Police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of North Chambers and East Main street that failed to signal and also didn’t have a front or rear license plate. Officers made contact with the driver: 20-year old Vivienne King of Galesburg. King told officers she didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle. The passenger, 33-year old Xavier Parker of Galesburg immediately got out of the sedan and began walking away. When officers told Parker to return to the vehicle, he became hysterical saying he had a warrant for cannabis possession out of Iowa. Police also immediately detected a strong cannabis odor coming from the car, according to police reports. Parker was detained – it’s unclear if he actually had a warrant. Inside a satchel in Parker’s possession was a total of 60.5 grams of cannabis. King was also in possession of approximately 2.5 grams of cannabis. Parker and King were transported to the Knox County Jail. King was charged with No Valid Driver’s License, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis. Parker was charged with Possession of Cannabis over 30 grams, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for arrest after battering husband and clinging to a vehicle.

Early afternoon on Friday, November 26th, Galesburg Police responded to the area of Kellogg Street and East Main for reports of an accident between a vehicle and a bicyclist. Initially, upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a vehicle, bike or people in the roadway needing help – until they were directed to a pickup truck in the 200 block of East Main. Police made contact with the driver who said he was sitting at the intersection of Prairie Street and West Main when his wife, whom he’s in the process of divorcing, rode up on a bicycle and began battering him. When the light turned green, he began driving, and his wife refused to let go of the truck – continually attempting to punch him. The female eventually crashed the bike – but departed before officers arrived. Numerous witnesses confirmed the man’s account of what happened. Officers were unable to locate the 47-year old female suspect – who also has a valid Knox County Warrant for DUI. She has been added to the Galesburg Police’s pending arrest list facing charges for Disorderly Conduct and Clinging to a Motor Vehicle.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man facing more drug charges after 2nd arrest in 9 days.

Around 9:30 pm on Sunday, November 28th, Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding sedan that failed to signal when turning from West North Street onto Highland Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver: 28-year old Sean Swing of Knoxville. Swing admitted to officers that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance for the vehicle. He was taken into custody and officers, along with assistance from Illinois State Troopers, conducted a search of the vehicle. Police located a glass smoking pipe in Swing’s pocket which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle, officers found 9 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, 7 Oxycontin pills, 3 Alprazolam pills and another unidentified pill. Police also found another glass smoking pipe with cannabis residue, a “blunt” with cannabis inside, and 4 hypodermic needles. Swing was charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Hypodermic Needles, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance, and Failure to Give Signal. Swing was just arrested on November 20th for Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
KNOXVILLE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Woman arrested for disorderly conduct after early-morning fight.

Just before 4:00am on Sunday, November 21st, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 900 block of McClure Street for a large gathering of people having a dispute in the roadway. Officers had already responded to the area for a noise complaint earlier in the night. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of people arguing with another large group of people. The crowd began to disperse when officers arrived but eventually made their way back to the residence. Officers made contact with 24-year old Brianna McGruder who was continually yelling at other individuals. McGruder was seen throwing a bottle and striking a vehicle. When officers informed McGruder she was under arrest, the large crowd moved towards officers and McGruder continually yelled at other individuals. McGruder fell to the ground and continually resisted arrest. Officers were forced to carry her to a squad car. She was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Brothers arrested after domestic incident Saturday night.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, November 13th responded to the 2100 block of Daniel Drive for reports of a domestic battery in progress. Upon arrival, officers met with 25-year old Cody McLaren of Galesburg who told police he had gotten into a physical altercation with his brother 28-year old Brandon McLaren. Cody claimed Brandon struck him numerous times in the head and pulled out a clump of his hair. Cody was concerned about Brandon’s recent actions – regarding his well-being and called 911. While he was on the phone with dispatchers, Brandon attacked him. Officers made contact with an intoxicated Brandon in a bedroom where he told officers he’d attack officers if they touched him. As officers went to detain Brandon, he tensed up and began resisting forcing officers to use a taser on him. Brandon was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for an evaluation. Meanwhile, it was discovered Cody McLaren had a valid Knox County Warrant for electronic harassment and he was placed under arrest. While leaving the hospital, Brandon McLaren refused to walk and was carried to a squad car where he continually yelled obscenities and threats at officers. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Threatening a Public Official.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating firearms stolen from car trunks in two separate incidents.

On Saturday, November 13th, Galesburg Police met with a female individual at the Public Safety Building who reported a missing firearm. The victim said she keeps the unloaded Canik 9mm handgun in the trunk of her car which is kept parked in front of her residence on Iowa Avenue. The victim didn’t want to name any possible suspects and told police she’d investigate the incident on her own despite the police’s advisement not to. The next day, three firearms were reported stolen from a vehicle on Home Boulevard. Officers met with a male individual who said sometime between 1:00 am and 7:00 am on Sunday someone broke into his Buick sedan and took a red duffel bag that contained a gray and black Taurus firearm, a black Glock 19, and a black SD 9mm firearm as well as a pair of pink Air Max shoes. The victim told officers the front driver-side window of his sedan had been “jimmied”, according to police reports. None of the firearms had ammunition with them and the red duffel bag also contained all the paperwork for the firearms. The victim was going to contact the manufacturers to get the proper paperwork. Both investigations are ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD responded to King Elementary after student finds cocaine in coat pocket.

Galesburg Police have contacted the Department of Children and Family Services after a 10-year old female student showed up to school with a baggie of cocaine in her coat pocket. Officers responded to King Elementary School on South Farnham Street just after 12:30 pm on Wednesday, November 3rd. According to police reports, the female student passed the baggie around with other students before school staff was alerted to the situation. Officers learned from the girl’s father, who is her custodial parent, that his daughter recently had stayed with her mother who is a known drug user. Police field-tested the white powdery substance which came back positive for cocaine. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Traffic stop leads to trio arrested for guns, drugs, and more.

Galesburg Police around midnight on Saturday, November 13th, observed a vehicle traveling about 19 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in the 1600 block of North Seminary Street and conducted a traffic stop. Officers made contact with the driver: 26-year old Chamese Dotson of Galesburg and discovered Dotson’s driver’s license was suspended and she was taken into custody. Officers also detected a strong cannabis odor coming from the sedan. Police then identified the three passengers: 31-year old Marquise McClain, 27-year old DeQwon Williams, and another 26-year old male whom police have had numerous encounters with. McClain admitted to having open alcohol inside the vehicle and he was placed under arrest. McClain had a valid Knox County Warrant and was also in possession of suspected cannabis. Police then discovered Williams was in possession of a firearm magazine and a Combat 19 9mm handgun was found where he was sitting. According to police reports, the firearm did not have a serial number leading officers to believe the parts were obtained separately and assembled at home. Ultimately, Chamese Dotson was charged with Speeding and Driving on a Suspended License. Marquise McClain was charged with the warrant, Illegal Possession of Alcohol by a Passenger, and Illegal Possession of Cannabis in a motor vehicle. DeQwon Williams was charged with being a Felon in Possession of a Weapon and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating flame thrower stolen from Farm King.

Galesburg Police on Sunday, November 7th around 4:30pm were dispatched to Farm King on West Main Street for a theft complaint. Officers met with employees who said they observed a white male subject walk out of the store with a flame thrower valued at $700. Employees confirmed that a flame thrower was missing on one of the shelves, and security video also confirmed the incident. Staff told police they believed the male subject began walking eastbound from the store and was picked up by someone in an unknown vehicle. The flame thrower is described as a UNK brand and is silver in color. Police are still collecting additional security video and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Four women and a female juvenile charged after fighting each other in the roadway.

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 9th, around 4:00 pm responded to the 1900 block of National Boulevard – the area of the Henderson Street HyVee grocery store and gas station for several female subjects in the roadway yelling at each other. Officers observed 18-year old Nadia Bratcher of Galesburg swinging her arms at other females. Officers were forced to use pepper spray on Bratcher to get her to comply with commands and she was detained. 48-year old Anna Bratcher had to be warned numerous times to stop obstructing as she was telling officers Nadia Bratcher was innocent. Via cell phone video, offices watched as Nadia and Anna Bratcher got into an altercation with three females in another vehicle. Both vehicles sat in the roadway as the females began battering each other. It’s unclear how the fight started, but the video showed all the way up to the point when officers arrived and broke up the fight. Ultimately, Nadia and Anna Bratcher of Galesburg were charged with Fighting and Obstruction. 20-year old Akira Reed, 19-year old Akera Reed, and a 15-year old female juvenile – all of Galesburg – were all charged with Fighting.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

DUI charges for Galesburg man after calling 911 on himself.

Galesburg Police were dispatched to the area of US Highway 41 and Monmouth Boulevard just before 6:00 am on Saturday morning after a motorist called 911 complaining of chest pain and telling dispatchers that he had been drinking. Dispatchers directed the driver, 28-year old Michael Kempf of Galesburg, to pull over to the side of the road and put the vehicle in park. GPD, GHAS, and Galesburg Fire Personnel responded to the scene. Officers made contact with a very lethargic Kempf who was only semi-responsive to questions. Kempf admitted to taking an opioid pain reliever that is prescribed to him but did not mention drinking any alcohol. Officers could not detect any alcoholic odor coming from Kempf. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment where Kempf consented to provide a blood and urine sample. Once Kempf was more coherent, he told officers he was drinking shots at Swing’s Mobile Home Park and fell and hit his head. When he went to call an ambulance, he said he didn’t have cell phone reception so he said he, “did what I had to do,” according to police reports. He was on the road leading to Swing’s when he called 911 while behind the wheel. Ultimately Kempf was charged with DUI A4 – Drugs.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Female attempts to cash a stolen check – identifies herself in the process.

Galesburg Police on Friday afternoon (November 5th) responded to F&M Bank on Veterans Drive in reference to a fraud complaint. Bank employees told officers a customer had her checkbook stolen and wished to close her account. That same customer reported her vehicle stolen to police on October 31st that had her checkbook inside. A 36-year old female suspect with a listed address of Buda, Illinois, came into the bank and attempted to cash a check from the stolen checkbook that she had written out to herself for the amount of $250. Bank employees asked the female suspect for identification which she provided, and employees wrote the suspect’s name and ID number at the top of the check. When employees told the female they couldn’t cash the check, the female got upset and left the bank. Officers reviewed the security video of the incident and were able to confirm the identity of the female suspect. She’s been placed on the GPD’s pending arrest list facing charges of Forgery and Possession of Stolen Property.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Caller who reported shots fired gets arrested on a warrant.

Around 4:00 in the morning on Sunday, October 31st, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 600 block of West Brooks Street for a shots fired call. Officers upon arrival observed numerous shell casings near the intersection of Holton and West Brooks Street. Approximately 9 shell casings were found. The male caller told police he was sleeping in his residence when he heard the shots. He didn’t see anyone or any vehicles in the area at the time. The resident told police his home had suffered gunfire damage in the past, so some of the bullet holes were old and some were new. Officers observed bullet holes that had passed through the living room of the home and officers also discovered some gunfire damage to a sedan parked outside. It was discovered the caller, 36-year old Danny Turner had a valid Cook County Warrant for Reckless Conduct and he was placed under arrest. Police investigators arrived at the scene and is in the process of collecting possible security footage from the area. Turner was eventually released with a notice to appear.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

