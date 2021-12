Update 2.16 has arrived for Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s the full list of fixes and changes added with this patch. Rainbow Six Siege’s new season came with a lot of tweaks and improvements. The High Caliber season is out, so you should start downloading the patch and getting ready for the new season and all its changes. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege update 2.16.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO