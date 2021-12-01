Christmas Tree sale amid nationwide shortage

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — If you haven’t bought your Christmas tree yet, now may be the time to do so.

A nationwide Christmas tree shortage and increase in price may affect where you go to get one.

According to the Associated Press, factors driving the trend include over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas during the COVIVD-19 pandemic and supply chain issues this year.

The Mason Dixon Council of Boy Scouts of America is continuing their annual Christmas tree sale in the Walmart off Garland Groh Boulevard’s parking lot in Hagerstown.

