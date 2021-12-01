ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

 6 days ago

Dothan Eagle. November 27, 2021. Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report alleging constitutional violations in the Alabama prison system. DOJ cited overcrowding in the state’s 13 prisons for men, understaffing of corrections personnel, and high risk of violence, death, and sexual abuse, along with excessive force...

The Independent

Prison commissioner stepping down from troubled department

Alabama Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn is stepping down after six years leading the troubled system that faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison conditions, the governor’s office announced Tuesday. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she is appointing John Hamm the current deputy secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, as the state’s next corrections commissioner. Hamm will take over on Jan. 1.“I have said before that Commissioner Dunn has a thankless job, but I am proud that he has led with the utmost integrity. He has helped lay the groundwork that I now look forward to building upon...
Advocates, legal experts decry Gov. Greg Abbott diverting $4M in state prisons funding for election audits

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday signed off on the transfer of $4 million from the state prison system to the secretary of state’s office to fund county election audits to "ensure election integrity," a move that some criminal justice advocates have since denounced. The new Election Audit Division will study the results of the November 2020 election in four Texas counties.
AFP

US Justice Dept sues Texas over 'discriminatory' electoral maps

The US Justice Department sued Texas on Monday, accusing the Republican-led state of discriminating against Black and Latino voters with its redrawn electoral maps. Merrick Garland, Democratic President Joe Biden's attorney general, said Texas's redistricting plans for congressional and state legislative districts violate the Voting Rights Act. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, speaking at a press conference with Garland, said several of the electoral districts were "drawn with discriminatory intent." "The redistricting plans approved by the Texas state legislature and signed into law by the governor will deny Black and Latino voters an equal opportunity to participate in the voting process and to elect representatives of their choice," Gupta said.
HuffingtonPost

Black Man To Be Retried After All-White Jury Used Room With Confederate Decor

A Black man convicted of aggravated assault by an all-white jury that deliberated in a room featuring Confederate symbols and memorabilia will get a new trial, a Tennessee appeals court has ruled. Tim Gilbert, 55, was sentenced to six years in prison following his 2020 trial stemming from a domestic...
WJTV 12

Emmett Till investigation closed by Justice Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department told relatives of Emmett Till on Monday that it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. A person familiar with the matter informed The […]
The Independent

Florida professors cite fear of state politicians on campus

University of Florida professors say fear of upsetting state politicians pervades the campus to the point that race-related references have been edited out of course materials and faculty members have been restricted from participating in outside activities that challenge the priorities of the governor’s administration, according to a new faculty report.The report prepared by a committee of professors for the school’s Faculty Senate was released this week. It said professors and researchers are reluctant to speak out about university efforts to restrict research or offer unpopular viewpoints out of fear of retaliation, losing their jobs or other punishment.“To a...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission asks for dismissal in congressional redistricting lawsuit

Members of the now-disbanded Ohio Redistricting Commission joined together in asking the Ohio Supreme Court to dismiss the congressional redistricting case against them in a filing made public Monday afternoon. Attorney General Dave Yost’s office wrote on behalf of Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob […] The post Ohio Redistricting Commission asks for dismissal in congressional redistricting lawsuit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

11th Circuit rejects bias claim by one-time House member

A Black attorney who represented Alabama in Congress for four terms and ran for governor can't pursue a racial discrimination claim against the nonprofit legal organization he once headed, a federal appeals court ruled. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a decision Thursday, refused to reinstate Artur Davis'...
Washington Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene almost gets it, then decides not to

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become an advocate for prison reform the way many advocates for prison reform do: She became familiar with the conditions under which many prisoners are commonly held. In Greene’s case, though, the advocacy is riddled with qualifiers and constraints. It’s not that the Georgia Republican...
The Baltimore Sun

Drug dealers once represented by Baltimore attorney Ken Ravenell will testify at his federal racketeering trial

Former drug-dealing clients who Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell helped keep out of prison will take the stand against him at his racketeering trial in U.S. District Court, which kicked off Tuesday with opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise told jurors that Ravenell, regarded by his peers as a brilliant lawyer, used his knowledge of law enforcement tactics to keep longtime ...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Roe ‘settled’ law? Justices’ earlier assurances now in doubt

During his confirmation to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh convinced Sen. Susan Collins that he thought a woman’s right to an abortion was “settled law,” calling the court cases affirming it “precedent on precedent” that could not be casually overturned. Amy Coney Barrett told senators during her Senate confirmation hearing...
Antelope Valley Press

On abortion, the Supreme Court is set to overturn decades of wrongs

WASHINGTON — The United States is one of just seven out of 198 countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Two of the others are China and North Korea. By contrast, 39 out of 42 of European nations — including France and Germany — bar elective abortions at 15 weeks or less (though with broader exceptions than typically seen in the United States). Not one permits them through all nine months of pregnancy, as do seven states and the District of Columbia.
